French-style Bodega Comes to Venice

Zinqué opens new Venice flagship location & French-style Bodega À Côté

By Kerry Slater

French restaurant Zinqué owner Emmanuel Dossetti has now moved the original location to Lincoln Boulevard in Venice, adding a full bar and to-go marketplace.

“Venice needs this new kind of neighborhood hub, and after we lost our lease, it was very important to find the perfect new location in Venice” Dossetti explains. “A place that is personal, where you know the staff, and where you can go at all times of the day; on your way to work, for lunch, on your way home from work, or late at night. And now at À Côté (“next door” in French), you can pick up a meal to take home, along with a bottle of wine, a bouquet of flowers, a gorgeous linen tablecloth, and a tube of toothpaste.”

Zinqué’s new location on Venice’s Lincoln Boulevard includes a massive patio, expanded menu, and the addition of full liquor.

À Côté is the new retail addition to the Zinqué family. A mix between a French traiteur and a typical bodega, it offers prepared meals for takeaway like Chicken and Salmon Basquaise, Lasagna, Paella, Couscous, Provençal short ribs, vegetables cooked in a Josper charcoal oven imported from Spain, salads and an assortment of sandwiches and quiches, as well as handmade breads, artisanal cheeses and produce from the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market.

A customer selecting dishes to take home for dinner might also choose a bottle of wine from an independent producer or a mezcal exclusively available at À Côté, along with a tube of Italian toothpaste or French linens to dress the table.

“À Coté is about a lifestyle. Our goal is to provide a one-stop experience to our community for items we use on a daily basis. So with your to-go dinner, you can also grab a can of tennis balls, wax for your surfboard, or a luxurious-smelling candle to set the mood. Instead of buying those products online, we want to become your neighborhood store.”