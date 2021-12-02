December 3, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram (@zinque)

French-style Bodega Comes to Venice

Zinqué opens new Venice flagship location & French-style Bodega À Côté

By Kerry Slater

French restaurant Zinqué owner Emmanuel Dossetti has now moved the original location to Lincoln Boulevard in Venice, adding a full bar and to-go marketplace.

“Venice needs this new kind of neighborhood hub, and after we lost our lease, it was very important to find the perfect new location in Venice” Dossetti explains. “A place that is personal, where you know the staff, and where you can go at all times of the day; on your way to work, for lunch, on your way home from work, or late at night. And now at À Côté (“next door” in French), you can pick up a meal to take home, along with a bottle of wine, a bouquet of flowers, a gorgeous linen tablecloth, and a tube of toothpaste.”

Zinqué’s new location on Venice’s Lincoln Boulevard includes a massive patio, expanded menu, and the addition of full liquor.

À Côté is the new retail addition to the Zinqué family. A mix between a French traiteur and a typical bodega, it offers prepared meals for takeaway like Chicken and Salmon Basquaise, Lasagna, Paella, Couscous, Provençal short ribs, vegetables cooked in a Josper charcoal oven imported from Spain, salads and an assortment of sandwiches and quiches, as well as handmade breads, artisanal cheeses and produce from the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market.

A customer selecting dishes to take home for dinner might also choose a bottle of wine from an independent producer or a mezcal exclusively available at À Côté, along with a tube of Italian toothpaste or French linens to dress the table.

“À Coté is about a lifestyle. Our goal is to provide a one-stop experience to our community for items we use on a daily basis. So with your to-go dinner, you can also grab a can of tennis balls, wax for your surfboard, or a luxurious-smelling candle to set the mood. Instead of buying those products online, we want to become your neighborhood store.”

in Dining
Related Posts
Photo: onlythewildones.com
Dining

Abbot Kinney Gets New Wine Bar

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Heather Tierney opens Only The Wild Ones By Dolores Quintana Venice has a new wine bar!  Heather Tierney, owner of...

Photo: Facebook (@ beachandbrewvenice).
Dining

Venice’s First Self-Serve Tap Room

November 18, 2021

Read more
November 18, 2021

Westside Dining Scene November 18, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Beach and Brew, a new self pour taproom, has opened in...

Photo: Justin Chung.
Dining

Westside Restaurant From Culinary Legends Alice Waters and David Tanis Now Open

November 17, 2021

Read more
November 17, 2021

Lulu now open in the Hammer Museum By Sam Catanzaro Culinary legends Alice Waters and David Tanis’ new restaurant now...
Dining, Upbeat Beat

Pudu Pudu Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Celebration

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce Join the Venice Chamber of Commerce in welcoming pudu pudu to the neighborhood,...

Playa Provisions’ Grain whiskey bar. Photo: playaprovisions.com.
Dining

Breadblock Coming to Venice, Grain Whiskey Bar Reopens

November 10, 2021

Read more
November 10, 2021

Venice Dining Scene November 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Santa Monica’s Breadblock Expanding to Venice Breadblok, the French gluten-free bakery...

Photo: Zinqué (Facebook).
Dining

Zinqué Returns to Venice

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

Westside Dining Scene November 4, 2021 By Dolores Quintana As reported by Eater.com, Zinqué has returned to Venice after closing...

Grilled Octopus with bell peppers, onions, cherry tomato and Castelvetrano olives from Catch Restaurant. Photo: Courtesy.
Dining

Favorite Sunset Dining Spot Returns

November 3, 2021

Read more
November 3, 2021

Hotel Casa del Mar’s dream dining & sunset viewing destination reopens By Armella Stepan It’s that time of year when...
Dining, News

Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...
Dining, News

Venice Beach Tiki Bar Now Open

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

Belle’s Beach House now open at 24 Windward Ave By Dolores Quintana A tiki bar is now up and running...
Dining, Local Business Spotlight

Five Months Into Opening, Jonah’s Kitchen Is on Fire With Casual, ‘Made From Scratch’ Dishes

October 14, 2021

Read more
October 14, 2021

By Susan Payne  Having a seat inside of Jonah’s Kitchen, an elevated, yet fast casual restaurant in Santa Monica, is...

Left to right: beef, chicken and pork tacos from LOQUI in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining

Playa Vista Food Festival Today and Tonight

October 14, 2021

Read more
October 14, 2021

Westside Dining Scene October 14, 2021 By Dolores Quintana A brand new food festival is opening in Playa Vista on...

Photo: Official
Dining

Tiki Style Restaurant to Open in Venice

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, October 7, 2021  By Dolores Quintana A new Tiki style restaurant called Belles Beach House will open...

Heirloom tomato and zucchini lasagne from Plant Food + Wine’s Dine LA menu. Photo: Facebook (@plantfoodandwine).
Dining

A Look at Dine LA on the Westside

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

Fall version of dining event returns through October 15 By Dolores Quintana Dine LA has returned for Fall of 2021...

Photo: Facebook (@ImariLosAngeles).
Dining

Sidecar Donuts Expanding

September 30, 2021

Read more
September 30, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, September 30, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Vodka Teaming Up Titos’s Tacos, as reported...

Photo: Facebook (@littlefattyla)
Dining

Little Fatty Opening Adjacent Restaurant

September 23, 2021

Read more
September 23, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, September 23, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Etta Now Open in Culver City Etta, Michelin-starred Chef Danny Grant’s...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR