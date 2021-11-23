November 24, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: onlythewildones.com

Abbot Kinney Gets New Wine Bar

Heather Tierney opens Only The Wild Ones

By Dolores Quintana

Venice has a new wine bar! 

Heather Tierney, owner of the Butcher’s Daughter restaurant, and partner Wanderlust Design have opened a new natural wine bar on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice as reported by Eater LA. It is located at 1201 Abbot Kinney, naturally right next to Butcher’s Daughter, and is named Only The Wild Ones

Of course, you’ll be able to find natural red and white wines here, but the space has rose, orange and sparkling wine options available as well. There is a selection of beer, mocktails, house made sodas and low ABV cocktails for anyone who isn’t in the mood for wine. 

Dining options are light and are plant-based, because Chef Richard Rea is also Butcher’s Daughter executive chef and in charge of the kitchen at De Buena Planta, both of which are gluten free, vegan friendly, and vegetarian restaurants. You can find gluten free pizzettes, one with a vegan bechamel sauce, salads and small plates with a small selection of snacks like housemade truffled potato chips. 

The decor is as natural as the wines, with woven materials, wicker, white washed brick walls, and pale wood furniture and fixtures that reflect the bright light of the paper lamps overhead giving it an ethereal quality.

