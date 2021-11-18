November 18, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@ beachandbrewvenice).

Venice’s First Self-Serve Tap Room

Westside Dining Scene November 18, 2021

By Dolores Quintana

Beach and Brew, a new self pour taproom, has opened in Venice Beach at 405 Washington Blvd, a first for the Venice area as reported by The Argonaut. Daryl and Gade Dishluk are the owners and Chef Jason Fullilove, formerly of Patina and Campanile, is heading up the kitchen. The location has a full bar in addition to the 40 tap system. The tap system serves beer, California wines, hard kombuchas, cider, and seltzer, leaning more heavily on West Coast craft beers that are popular with patrons. Customers are not only allowed to sample different beers and wines during a meal, but are encouraged to do so. The menu serves locally sourced, when available, seafood, lobster, Santa Barbara sea urchin, and other items like gourmet burgers, pork knuckles and Pan Roasted Jidori Chicken. Brunch is on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., happy hour pricing is available from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday with a 20% discount on a special menu. The taproom replaces Japanese restaurant Kifune which closed in 2019.

Tom Colicchio Opening Los Angeles Ghost Kitchen

Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio and Nextbite, the virtual restaurant company, have announced that they will be collaborating to open ghost kitchen locations in the United States, starting with Los Angeles and Denver, centered on Colicchio’s ‘Wichcraft Sandwiches restaurant brand that was founded in New York City with chef Sisha Ortuzar as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Chef Tom Colicchio says in the press release, “Nextbite, with its unwavering focus on quality food and menus, is the ideal partner to help us expand the reach for our signature ‘Wichcraft sandwiches.”The other restaurants that will be part of the ghost kitchen delivery serviceaven’t been announced yet according to What Now Los Angeles. ‘Wichcraft is a premium sandwich restaurant that has expanded its menu to include breakfast items and coffee, small plates, and salads. The ghost kitchen locations are anticipated to open in early 2022.

Empire Hotdog Sets up Permanent Santa Monica Boulevard Location

Empire Hotdog’s food truck now has a more permanent location at 11819 Santa Monica Blvd in West Los Angeles according to Toddrickallen.com. In the empty lot at this address, Empire Hotdog has set up a space that includes tables, chairs, and a large LED screen above the truck that gives patrons a more comfortable outdoor restaurant feel to the food truck’s service. You can order hot dogs, burgers, wraps, or chili Doritos from the truck and have a seat and enjoy some musical entertainment via the LED screen. 

in Dining
Related Posts
Photo: Justin Chung.
Dining

Westside Restaurant From Culinary Legends Alice Waters and David Tanis Now Open

November 17, 2021

Read more
November 17, 2021

Lulu now open in the Hammer Museum By Sam Catanzaro Culinary legends Alice Waters and David Tanis’ new restaurant now...
Dining, Upbeat Beat

Pudu Pudu Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Celebration

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce Join the Venice Chamber of Commerce in welcoming pudu pudu to the neighborhood,...

Playa Provisions’ Grain whiskey bar. Photo: playaprovisions.com.
Dining

Breadblock Coming to Venice, Grain Whiskey Bar Reopens

November 10, 2021

Read more
November 10, 2021

Venice Dining Scene November 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Santa Monica’s Breadblock Expanding to Venice Breadblok, the French gluten-free bakery...

Photo: Zinqué (Facebook).
Dining

Zinqué Returns to Venice

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

Westside Dining Scene November 4, 2021 By Dolores Quintana As reported by Eater.com, Zinqué has returned to Venice after closing...

Grilled Octopus with bell peppers, onions, cherry tomato and Castelvetrano olives from Catch Restaurant. Photo: Courtesy.
Dining

Favorite Sunset Dining Spot Returns

November 3, 2021

Read more
November 3, 2021

Hotel Casa del Mar’s dream dining & sunset viewing destination reopens By Armella Stepan It’s that time of year when...
Dining, News

Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...
Dining, News

Venice Beach Tiki Bar Now Open

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

Belle’s Beach House now open at 24 Windward Ave By Dolores Quintana A tiki bar is now up and running...
Dining, Local Business Spotlight

Five Months Into Opening, Jonah’s Kitchen Is on Fire With Casual, ‘Made From Scratch’ Dishes

October 14, 2021

Read more
October 14, 2021

By Susan Payne  Having a seat inside of Jonah’s Kitchen, an elevated, yet fast casual restaurant in Santa Monica, is...

Left to right: beef, chicken and pork tacos from LOQUI in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining

Playa Vista Food Festival Today and Tonight

October 14, 2021

Read more
October 14, 2021

Westside Dining Scene October 14, 2021 By Dolores Quintana A brand new food festival is opening in Playa Vista on...

Photo: Official
Dining

Tiki Style Restaurant to Open in Venice

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, October 7, 2021  By Dolores Quintana A new Tiki style restaurant called Belles Beach House will open...

Heirloom tomato and zucchini lasagne from Plant Food + Wine’s Dine LA menu. Photo: Facebook (@plantfoodandwine).
Dining

A Look at Dine LA on the Westside

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

Fall version of dining event returns through October 15 By Dolores Quintana Dine LA has returned for Fall of 2021...

Photo: Facebook (@ImariLosAngeles).
Dining

Sidecar Donuts Expanding

September 30, 2021

Read more
September 30, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, September 30, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Vodka Teaming Up Titos’s Tacos, as reported...

Photo: Facebook (@littlefattyla)
Dining

Little Fatty Opening Adjacent Restaurant

September 23, 2021

Read more
September 23, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, September 23, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Etta Now Open in Culver City Etta, Michelin-starred Chef Danny Grant’s...

A bahn mi from Skinny Daves. Photo: skinny-daves.com
Dining

New Sandwich Spot Opens From Chef Behind Little Fatty

August 12, 2021

Read more
August 12, 2021

David Kuo opens Skinny Daves By Kerry Slater  The chef behind popular Mar Vista restaurant Little Fatty has opened Skinny...

Photo: Facebook (@zeldascorner)
Dining

Venice’s Zelda’s Corner Closes

August 5, 2021

Read more
August 5, 2021

Westside Dining Scene August 5, 2021 By Kerry Slater High-End Sushi Restaurant Expanding to Montana Avenue  Montana Avenue in Santa...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR