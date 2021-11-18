November 19, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sam Catanzaro

Opinion: Recall Movement Seeks Signature Verification, but Will Bonin Strike Back With Litigation?

By Nick Antonicello

It is no small feat for a band of community volunteers seeking real political change to spend months in the streets of CD-11 gathering signatures to the tune of nearly 40,000 to topple an embedded, two-term downtown insider who has failed the residents when it comes to rampant homelessness, increased street encampments, rising crime and a notion that somehow wrong is now right, and right is now wrong. 

Locals here in Venice seeking signatures door-to-door, or manning tables at venues like the Post Office, RALPHS, WHOLE FOODS, GOLD’S GYM, the Venice Pier or Oceanfront Walk in this organic movement to remove Mike Bonin from the LA City Council took a major step towards victory with an impressive stockpile of signatures all over Bonin’s council domain. 

For this rag tag army of Venetians who were mocked and discounted did what was considered the impossible, and that is you can fight City Hall and win!

For the fact that “Recall Bonin 2021” was able to gather this amount of signatures during a pandemic is not only impressive, but a tribute to the sage leadership of Nico Ruderman and Katrina Schmitt, who were vilified by the Bonin forces with the kind of ugly politics and sleazy campaign tactics that in the end backfired, and only motivated the recall forces to work that much harder and send a clear and concise message to every elected official here in Los Angeles, and that is at the end of the day it’s the people that matter, and the professional political class is beholden to the people! 

For a political explosion of sorts happened last week when every politico was put on notice that if they ignore their constituents, this predicament can happen to them too!

And while securing these signatures was indeed a knockdown blow of Mike Bonin, it is just the beginning of a longer protracted battle that will take dollars, discipline and determination to actually remove him from office. 

Sources say the LA City Clerk’s Office has some thirty people already assigned to the signature verification process and that the time frame to verify the final signature count should be sometime after the Thanksgiving holiday and some believe could be as early as the first week of December. 

Once the signature verification process is complete, then it will be up to the Clerk’s Office to set a special election for the remainder of Bonin’s current term. 

Assuming enough signatures have been collected given the fact there is a buffer of roughly 13,000 (27,000 is needed to spur the special election), the Clerk’s Office will set an election and candidates will have the opportunity to file for this unexpired term. Unlike the statewide recall, if the question is successful and voters toss Bonin, one candidate must receive 50% plus one or there could be yet another election between the two top finishers to assume the Bonin vacancy (Bonin’s name cannot appear as a candidate, the same applied to Gavin Newsom in the state recall). 

The potential of two special elections is real, to say nothing of the impending June Primary and November General Election for the upcoming four-year term of office. 

Keep in mind Bonin was elected in 2013, reelected in 2017 and then given an additional 18 months, or $500,000 in salary and benefits when LA decided to move the municipal elections to even years coinciding with federal elections such as President, US Senate and the House of Representatives. 

And we already have two announced candidates in Traci Park (www.tracipark.com) of Venice and Allison Holdorff-Polhill of the Palisades, with a new face emerging last week in Mar Vista restauranteur/entrepreneur Demetrios Mavromichalis, the founder of ENVISION LA (www.envisionla.org) as well as NOURISH LA, both not-for-profit organizations that are dedicated to educating residents on local government and public policy while the other has been an active Sunday drive-in food bank that feeds thousands of LA residents who seek bread, fruit, vegetables and other items they could no longer purchase due to the economic downturn and COVID-19. 

Mavromichalis made it known last week his intention to seek the Bonin council seat should the recall effort prevail on the popular daytime radio program, The John & Ken Show, 640-AM.

The first-time hopeful said his goals and objectives are simple and to the point: remove the homeless encampments districtwide, support the public safety efforts of the LAPD and LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and protect the community values of neighborhoods like Venice, the Palisades and Mar Vista from the failed policies of this controversial incumbent seemingly out of touch and in too long. 

And while this organic, grass roots movement for change is brewing throughout the district, many believe Team Bonin will use any means necessary to stop the recall in its tracks and some believe a legal fight is looming to prevent the recall from ever making it to the ballot. 

And can Mike Bonin really continue to label his constituents “NIMBY” while his not-for-profit allies in Venice believe our residents are “segregationists,” intolerant of homelessness when in fact Venice hosts and occupies more unhoused individuals than anywhere in Los Angeles with the exception of Skid Row? 

Reading Bonin’s TWITTER rants last week, it’s hard to believe this massive signature drive isn’t a reality check for an elected official clearly on the ropes and hanging on by a political thread!

For the toothpaste is finally out of the tube and the barn door has been left wide open. 

Mike Bonin’s political career is at-risk and his council seat is indeed vulnerable. 

And there could be many others with political ambition who just might take a second look at this council seat given the circumstances that Bonin’s base is eroding and his phony narrative that this recall was some conservative ploy rather than what it really is and that’s a local neighborhood revolt of miscontent and complete lack of confidence in an elected official who does not listen and apparently will not learn from his mistakes and primary miscalculation that the people don’t matter.

The author is a member of the Oceanfront Walk and Outreach Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) and can be reached at nantoni@mindspring.com or (310) 621-3775.

in Opinion
Related Posts
Opinion

Opinion: Recall Files 39,188 Signatures to Boot Bonin From the LA Council!

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

By Nick Antonicello  The Committee to Recall LA Councilman Mike Bonin filed 39,164 signatures today with the LA City Clerk’s...

Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion

Opinion: Ten Reasons Why Mike Bonin Must Be Recalled!

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There will be a successful recall of Councilman Mike Bonin (CD-11) and the reasons are in the...
Opinion, Real Estate

Sacto Dems Dump Prop. 13 Reforms

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist For more than 40 years, Democrats in Sacramento have talked fervently about reforming the 1978 Proposition...

Councilmember Mike Bonin (center) with LA Mayor Eric Garcetti (left) and Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas. Photo: Facebook (@MikeBoninCD11).
Opinion

Opinion: Do Birds of a Feather Really Flock Together?

October 28, 2021

Read more
October 28, 2021

Welcome to the “Mike & Mark” approach to failing Venice and rest of LA! By Nick Antonicello LA Councilman Mark...

Congresswoman Karen Bass in 2018. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion

Opinion: Housing, Homelessness and the Empty Rhetoric of LA Mayoral Hopefuls Looking to Replace Eric Garcetti!

October 19, 2021

Read more
October 19, 2021

For who will help Venice get rid of Mike Bonin? By Nick Antonicello There is an obvious “disconnect” between this...

“Why is it that the most residential streets are required to be cleaned and cars removed for that purpose while some of Venice’s most prevalent arteries are now hostage to this invasion of vehicles that in many cases have no insurance or liability and are now permanent housing that go uninspected and are somehow above the law?” writes Nick Opinion in an opinion piece. Photo: Nick Antonicello.
Opinion

Opinion: Mike Bonin is the Status Quo!

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

By Nick Antonicello If one is seeking comedic satire, try digesting Councilman Mike Bonin’s TWITTER feed. The “status quo” as...

“How does one apply the very campaign tactics of former President Donald Trump on one hand, and claim to be a “progressive” on the other?” writes Nick Antonicello in an opinion piece. Photo: Facebook (@mikeBoninCD11).
Opinion

Opinion: Mike Bonin’s Big Lie!

September 28, 2021

Read more
September 28, 2021

By Nick Antonicello How does one apply the very campaign tactics of former President Donald Trump on one hand, and...

Photo: Facebook (@mikeBoninCD11)
Opinion

Opinion: How Low Can You Go?

September 20, 2021

Read more
September 20, 2021

By Nick Antonicello Instead of discussing the issues people really want to talk about like Councilman Mike Bonin’s miserable record...
Opinion

Opinion: Recall Or Reelection: That’s The Choice For D-town Voters When It Comes To Incumbent Mike Bonin

September 16, 2021

Read more
September 16, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There was good news for embattled incumbent Councilman Mike Bonin yesterday in that Governor Gavin Newsom not...

The Venice Boardwalk, June 14, 2021. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Opinion

Opinion: Ten Reasons Why the Venice Boardwalk Got Cleaned Up

September 15, 2021

Read more
September 15, 2021

By Nick Antonicello After years of neglect and outright incompetence when it came to the maintenance of Venice’s Oceanfront Walk...

“Self-congratulations flowed easily the other day among ultra-liberal state legislators after they passed the two most far-reaching housing bills of this year and this century. These are Senate Bills 9 and 10, whose aim is to end single family zoning in most parts of California and allow far more housing density at the will of property owners, even in most fire zone,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Expect a Rebellion Against Key Housing Bills

September 13, 2021

Read more
September 13, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist Self-congratulations flowed easily the other day among ultra-liberal state legislators after they passed the two most...
Opinion

Editorial: Unprofessionalism and Racial Insensitivity at Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. Leaves a Lot to Be Desired

September 10, 2021

Read more
September 10, 2021

By Mirror Media Group Editorial Staff A recent incident in which an executive at Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. flippantly used the events...
Opinion

Opinion: The Venice “Scooter Scourge” Worse Than Ever Before!

September 2, 2021

Read more
September 2, 2021

By Nick Antonicello One needs to be consistent in what outrages one and while many are now somewhat relieved that...

"Why was a problem in which Bonin created allowed to unravel so out-of-control only to be remedied in a few weeks thanks to the intervention of LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva, and a very angry collective mob known as Venice Beach?" writes Nick Antonicello in his latest opinion piece. Photo: Facebook (@MikeBoninCD11).
Opinion

Opinion: Bonin’s Curious Victory Lap

August 27, 2021

Read more
August 27, 2021

By Nick Antonicello The boardwalk at Venice Beach became a PR paradise for controversial Councilman Mike Bonin on Saturday as...

"The recent COVID-19 outbreak at the Venice Bridge Housing facility was preventable, avoidable and only occurred because of the insistence of poor public policy decisions by Mayor Eric Garcetti and Councilman Mike Bonin," writes Nick Antonicello in his latest opinion piece. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Opinion

Opinion: Bonin’s Bridge Housing Blunder Creates COVID-19 Cluster

August 20, 2021

Read more
August 20, 2021

By Nick Antonicello The recent COVID-19 outbreak at the Venice Bridge Housing facility was preventable, avoidable and only occurred because...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR