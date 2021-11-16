November 17, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Pudu Pudu Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Celebration

Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce

Join the Venice Chamber of Commerce in welcoming pudu pudu to the neighborhood, pudu pudu, a new dessert experience that takes you on a flavor adventure to transform pudding into edible art. Step inside the pudding gallery, to awaken your taste-buds and satisfy your sweet tooth with a refreshing indulgence.

Venice Chamber members are invited to enjoy 20% off any pudding or merchandise items AND there will be free coffee for every neighbor / Chamber member on the day of the celebration! 

Pudding from pudu pudu satisfies your sweet tooth with high-quality ingredients, health-boosting superfoods and toppings so incredible they could be works of art. Our next-generation pudding made from organic milk experiments with creative flavor fusions such as turmeric, spirulina and rich chocolate orange so you can make every day a little bit sweeter. 

Address: 1432 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, CA

Hours: Monday & Tuesday 12:00 – 7:00 pm; Wednesday – Friday 10:30 am – 11:00 pm; Saturday & Sunday 10:00 am – 11:00 pm 

Phone: 310-310-3527

Website: www.pudupudu.com

Instagram: @wearepudupudu

