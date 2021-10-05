October 6, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
La La Land screens on the Venice Beach Pier last month. Photo: Venice Paparazzi

Free Movies by the Sea, Every Thursday Night at the End of the Venice Pier

Chill out and watch screen classics on an 18’x11′ screen

Submitted by Venice Paparazzi

Grab your buddies, your dog, your chairs and blankets, pick up some to go on Washington Square, and walk out 1,300 feet to the end of the Venice Pier, for an evening of movie watching in the coolest theater ever!

Chill out and watch screen classics on an 18’x11′ LED with killer resolution and fantastic sound set high above the ocean.  The first week’s movie was La La Land, and it was a great time had by all. The show starts at 7:00 p.m., so be sure and come early to mix, mingle, and get a good spot.

Movies by the Sea is presented by Washington Square Business Improvement Group, City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, and Venice Beach Recreation Center,

  • Dates:  Every Thursday, Sept. 23-Oct. 28, 2021.
  • Sun sets at 6:55 p.m.
  • Start time:  7:00 p.m.
  • Admission:  Free
  • Location: At the end of the Venice Pier.
  • What to bring:  You own chairs, snacks, take-out, and a lot of blankets!
  • Dress warmly!

Movie Line Up:

  • CoCo – 10/7
  • The Big Lebowski – 10/14
  • Grease – 10/21
  • The Nightmare Before Christmas – 10/28

Shop local!  Take-out recommendations:

  • Grab LA’s best burger from Hinano’s
  • Order from Nighthawk: Breakfast Bar!  View menu!
  • Grab hot tea, hot chocolate, juice, sandwiches or salads from the Cow’s End Cafe.

Parking:  Street parking or Parking lot at the end of Washington Blvd. 3100 Washington Boulevard, Venice, Ca 90291 (By the Venice Pier)

Life and Arts, Upbeat Beat
