September 29, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
“How does one apply the very campaign tactics of former President Donald Trump on one hand, and claim to be a “progressive” on the other?” writes Nick Antonicello in an opinion piece. Photo: Facebook (@mikeBoninCD11).

Opinion: Mike Bonin’s Big Lie!

By Nick Antonicello

How does one apply the very campaign tactics of former President Donald Trump on one hand, and claim to be a “progressive” on the other?

It’s a precarious balancing act that lacks any serious credibility as LA Councilman Mike Bonin is actively fundraising to avert a second recall attempt that is based on his miserable record and not his registration as a Democrat.

It’s important to note that Los Angeles council races are non-partisan affairs and in most cases, all the candidates are Democrats.

In fact I can’t remember the last time a Republican has run for council in the 11th CD and when the last time a member of the GOP made a serious race for any office in which Venice is part of the political equation.

Now fundraising under the moniker, “Stop Right-Wing Recalls,” the good councilman can’t name or identify a single member of the GOP that is part of this mounting recall threat that will gather the required numbers of signatures to remove him from office.

For it is no longer about his failed tenure, but about the math.

And the math indicates the recall campaign will be successful no matter how hard he tries to stop it!

For why can’t Bonin name or identify by name these mystery right-wingers?

As his mindless followers are “doxing” the likes of Democrats Katrina Schmitt and Nico Ruderman, the official co-coordinators of the Recall Bonin 2021, both Venice residents and former supporters of the embattled councilman, just where are these so-called conservatives?

They don’t exist.

Doxing is a new tactic of disclosing personal information about these local advocates tired of the failures and incompetence of Mike Bonin’s near decade tenure in office that has hurt real estate values, a sharp decrease in tourism here at the beach and a notion that dangerous encampments that in many cases are now controlled by gangs and the drug trade are perfectly fine and should be embraced as friends and neighbors!

For Ruderman, a community officer with the Venice Neighborhood Council, father, husband and resident is not really political at all, just someone brave enough to challenge Bonin’s incompetence and to simply seek new leadership that listens and is not toxic or combative with the very voters he pretends to represent!

In Katrina Schmitt, you have another Venice local being harassed with violence that occurred after Bonin’s campaign disclosed her name and address online that resulted in her having to leave her residence for fear of her safety?

Bonin does not even acknowledge these sick acts of violence, preferring to describe them as a “Venice issue” while ironically addressing a meeting of Pacific Palisades Democrats who had the courage to confront Mike and his latest style of gutter politics!

More importantly, why is the media allowing him to skate free, not holding him even remotely accountable for these actions and outright lies?

Let’s review the latest slew of lies and inaccuracies:

·       Bonin claims his opponents opposed “every solution to homelessness” when in fact every initiative his office has proposed has failed and failed miserably so!

·       Bonin claims “Republican operatives” and “dark money” is running the recall when we already know both Ruderman & Schmitt are heading the effort, both Democrats!

·       Bonin exaggerates and throws out a phony and fraudulent recall price tag of $1.2 million, while he doesn’t tell you he received an 18-month extension on his current term of office costing taxpayers an additional $500,000 in salary and benefits for this embedded, downtown insider who is currently the highest paid council member in the United States earning more than every US Governor, Vice-President Kamala Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi!

Mike has the temerity to claim the recall is “wasteful and dishonest,” while his entire narrative to disrupt the recall effort is patently false, untruthful and now riddled with bullying tactics against a woman who is more of a Democrat then he could ever claim!

This notion that those who oppose Bonin are Trump followers or Republicans in a place where such individuals don’t reside or exist is more of a page out of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, creating false premises that have no basis in the truth.

I’ve been a Democrat all my life.

I’ve been a member of the West LA Democrats since their inception in 2004, long before Mike Bonin was ever a member.

I was an executive officer of the Young Democrats of America and I’m a retired meat cutter with the United Food & Commercial Workers Union, AFL-CIO (Local 464-A).

Where does Bonin get off on questioning the credentials of Democrats who are united in removing him from office?

What makes them any less a Democrat and this false allegation of “Trumpism” are just not true, but is Bonin himself borrowing these tactics to confuse the public because he is unable and unwilling to defend his record that is in many ways, indefensible?

I know Mike Bonin is lying and so should you because the tip is obvious, his mouth is moving.

The author is a member of the Oceanfront Walk, Parking & Transportation, Outreach and Rules & Selections Committees of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) and can be reached at (310) 621-3775 or via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com.

in Opinion
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@mikeBoninCD11)
Opinion

Opinion: How Low Can You Go?

September 20, 2021

Read more
September 20, 2021

By Nick Antonicello Instead of discussing the issues people really want to talk about like Councilman Mike Bonin’s miserable record...
Opinion

Opinion: Recall Or Reelection: That’s The Choice For D-town Voters When It Comes To Incumbent Mike Bonin

September 16, 2021

Read more
September 16, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There was good news for embattled incumbent Councilman Mike Bonin yesterday in that Governor Gavin Newsom not...

The Venice Boardwalk, June 14, 2021. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Opinion

Opinion: Ten Reasons Why the Venice Boardwalk Got Cleaned Up

September 15, 2021

Read more
September 15, 2021

By Nick Antonicello After years of neglect and outright incompetence when it came to the maintenance of Venice’s Oceanfront Walk...

“Self-congratulations flowed easily the other day among ultra-liberal state legislators after they passed the two most far-reaching housing bills of this year and this century. These are Senate Bills 9 and 10, whose aim is to end single family zoning in most parts of California and allow far more housing density at the will of property owners, even in most fire zone,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Expect a Rebellion Against Key Housing Bills

September 13, 2021

Read more
September 13, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist Self-congratulations flowed easily the other day among ultra-liberal state legislators after they passed the two most...
Opinion

Editorial: Unprofessionalism and Racial Insensitivity at Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. Leaves a Lot to Be Desired

September 10, 2021

Read more
September 10, 2021

By Mirror Media Group Editorial Staff A recent incident in which an executive at Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. flippantly used the events...
Opinion

Opinion: The Venice “Scooter Scourge” Worse Than Ever Before!

September 2, 2021

Read more
September 2, 2021

By Nick Antonicello One needs to be consistent in what outrages one and while many are now somewhat relieved that...

"Why was a problem in which Bonin created allowed to unravel so out-of-control only to be remedied in a few weeks thanks to the intervention of LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva, and a very angry collective mob known as Venice Beach?" writes Nick Antonicello in his latest opinion piece. Photo: Facebook (@MikeBoninCD11).
Opinion

Opinion: Bonin’s Curious Victory Lap

August 27, 2021

Read more
August 27, 2021

By Nick Antonicello The boardwalk at Venice Beach became a PR paradise for controversial Councilman Mike Bonin on Saturday as...

"The recent COVID-19 outbreak at the Venice Bridge Housing facility was preventable, avoidable and only occurred because of the insistence of poor public policy decisions by Mayor Eric Garcetti and Councilman Mike Bonin," writes Nick Antonicello in his latest opinion piece. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Opinion

Opinion: Bonin’s Bridge Housing Blunder Creates COVID-19 Cluster

August 20, 2021

Read more
August 20, 2021

By Nick Antonicello The recent COVID-19 outbreak at the Venice Bridge Housing facility was preventable, avoidable and only occurred because...

"Here you have a controversial incumbent in the throw of another potential recall attempt with an opportunity to speak and engage the people at Penmar Park and he doesn’t attend?" writes Nick Antonicello in his latest opinion piece. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Opinion

Opinion: Mike Bonin – A ‘Night Out’ No Show

August 6, 2021

Read more
August 6, 2021

By Nick Antonicello The annual National Night out against Crime held Tuesday evening is a way for LAPD and other...
Opinion

Opinion: Rampant Homelessness is at the Source of Rising Crime at Venice Beach

August 4, 2021

Read more
August 4, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There are those who condone and enable homelessness here in Venice by claiming housing is the “cure-all”...
Opinion

Opinion: Why the Recall of Mike Bonin Matters

July 29, 2021

Read more
July 29, 2021

By Nick Antonicello For the first time in a long time Mike Bonin seems to be actually responding to the...
Opinion

Opinion: Why Silence the Sheriff? Bonin Bashing of Villanueva Backfires at the Wrong Moment!

July 21, 2021

Read more
July 21, 2021

By Nick Antonicello Don’t like the message? Please don’t shoot the messenger! For that seems to be the case when...

"As you stated: 'You can’t beat somebody with nobody.' I’m not nobody, Nick. I’m the woman who is stepping up to beat Mike Bonin," writes Traci Park (pictured). Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

An Open Response To Nick Antonicello

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Editor’s note: this article is a response to an opinion piece by Nick Antonicello last week. By Traci Park Hi...

"So the need for “new Leadership” and calls for change are obvious, but who has the community support, resume and record of results that can defeat a partisan, professional politician the likes of Mr. Bonin?" writes Nick Antonicello. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Opinion

Opinion: Eye on the Prize – Who Can Beat Mike Bonin?

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There’s an old saying in politics, and that is “you can’t beat somebody with nobody.” And with current...

"Once buildings are converted either wholly or in part to residential units, much of the housing shortage will disappear. It’s a far cheaper and easier task than building billions of new square feet, often in places where existing residents don’t want them," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Opinion, Real Estate

Low-Cost Housing? State Keeps Ignoring the New Realities

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist From Sacramento comes word that the median price for a single-family home in California skyrocketed by...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR