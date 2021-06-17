Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality

Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened the first Dr. Shica’s Bakery storefront in Westfield Culver City. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?
More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?
A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening
“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...
Three Venice Restaurants Named Among Best is Los Angeles
June 3, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
The Rose Venice, Felix Trattoria and Gjelina highlighted by Open Table By Kerry Slater Three Venice restaurants have been named...
Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal
A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air
A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird
May 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...
The Brig Reopening With Revamp
May 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Iconic Abbot Kinney bar back in business Friday sought-after sandwich aficionado Uncle Paulie’s By Kerry Slater Iconic Venice bar the...
Ben & Jerry’s Closes Main Street Santa Monica Shop
May 20, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
First West Coast Ben & Jerry’s closes up shop on Main Street By Kerry Slater Ben & Jerry’s has closed...
Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?
An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Venice Bakery Owner Speaks About Recent Burglary
May 18, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
“This is my second home so it’s kind of like somebody is coming into my living room and wasn’t invited,” says...
Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete
Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
Dim Sum Specialist Opening Venice Boulevard Restaurant
May 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Iron Teapot coming to 10306 Venice Boulevard in Palms By Kerry Slater A dim sum restaurant is opening on Venice...
Los Angeles Looking to Make Outdoor Dining Program Permanent
May 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LA City Council instructions agencies to report on feasibility of making Al Fresco program permanent By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...
