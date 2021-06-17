June 17, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality

Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened the first Dr. Shica’s Bakery storefront in Westfield Culver City. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?

June 15, 2021

June 15, 2021

Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?

June 11, 2021

June 11, 2021

More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?

June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening

June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021

“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...

Left to right: Felix Trattoria, The Rose Venice, Gjelina. Photos: Facebook.
Three Venice Restaurants Named Among Best is Los Angeles

June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021

The Rose Venice, Felix Trattoria and Gjelina highlighted by Open Table By Kerry Slater Three Venice restaurants have been named...
Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...

Photo: Rob Stark Photography.
The Brig Reopening With Revamp

May 26, 2021

May 26, 2021

Iconic Abbot Kinney bar back in business Friday sought-after sandwich aficionado Uncle Paulie’s By Kerry Slater Iconic Venice bar the...

The former Santa Monica Ben & Jerry's. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Ben & Jerry’s Closes Main Street Santa Monica Shop

May 20, 2021

May 20, 2021

First West Coast Ben & Jerry’s closes up shop on Main Street  By Kerry Slater Ben & Jerry’s has closed...
Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Venice Bakery Owner Speaks About Recent Burglary

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

“This is my second home so it’s kind of like somebody is coming into my living room and wasn’t invited,” says...
Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete

May 15, 2021

May 15, 2021

Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...

Photo: iron-teapot.com
Dim Sum Specialist Opening Venice Boulevard Restaurant

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

Iron Teapot coming to 10306 Venice Boulevard in Palms  By Kerry Slater  A dim sum restaurant is opening on Venice...

Photo: LADOT (Facebook).
Los Angeles Looking to Make Outdoor Dining Program Permanent

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

LA City Council instructions agencies to report on feasibility of making Al Fresco program permanent  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...

