Australian Coffee + Lunch Shop Opening on Brooks Avenue

Little Lunch Coffee shop set to open soon

By Kerry Slater

An Australian-inspired coffee and lunch spot is coming to Brooks Avenue in Venice.

Little Lunch Coffee will be opening at 50 Brooks Avenue in the near future. The shop is located in a 1922 brick building at the corner of Brooks and Pacific avenues that also contains a barbershop and spaces for lease.

The shop is expected to open once it receives the appropriate permits from the City of Los Angeles.

“As soon as we get a few thumbs up from the city, we’ll be slinging all the coffee and petting your dogs and finishing your art projects for you,” the shop wrote in an Instagram post.

Little Lunch Coffee says it’s approach takes influence from the Australian version of a school recess, a “little lunch”.

“Little lunch is like the Aussie equivalent of school recess — a time to break and play in the sun, hang with friends, flirt with crushes, pass around snacks. Hope we can take you back to simpler times, with amazing coffee to complement,” the shop writes.

In addition to coffee, tea and food offerings, Little Lunch also will stock their shelves with pantry items including Pawpaw ointment, vegemite and surf wax.

Little Lunch Coffee will add to the Aussie-inspired cafe scene in the area, joining Great White just a few blocks away at 1604 Pacific Avenue.