Westside Food Scene: Fresh Seafood and Ocean Views at Blue Plate Oysterette

Today on Westside Food Scene we visit Santa Monica’s Blue Plate Oysterette, serving fresh seafood with East Coast clam shack charm and ocean views.
Drive-in Movies by the Sea in Marina Del Rey
March 16, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
The Princess Bride and Charlie and Chocolate Factory featured this weekend Gather with your household to watch movies on the...
Jewish Community Foundation Awards Venice Family Clinic Grant to Combat Social Isolation in Seniors
March 16, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Venice Family Clinic among five local recipients of $1.3 million in COVID-19 Response Grants By Chad Winthrop The Jewish Community...
Contractor Employee Victim in Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant Death
March 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
43-year-old José Perez victim in March 8 fall at Playa del Rey facility By Sam Catanzaro An longtime employee of...
Suspects Arrested for Armed Robberies of People Wearing Rolex Watches in Venice, Elsewhere
March 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Two suspects arrested for series of armed robberies in Venice, Mar Vista and elsewhere By Chad Winthrop Police have arrested...
Edify TV: Luxury Hotel Planned for Malibu
A terraced luxury hotel may be coming along PCH in Malibu. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
Video: Westfield Culver City & Century City Company Selling U.S. Malls
A major shopping mall company is looking to sell off its U.S. properties, including two Westfield Culver City and Century...
Zinqué to Open Second Venice Restaurant
March 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Bistro continues rapid expansion By Toi Creel Zinqué has opened a second location in Venice as the restaurant continues a...
Edify TV: Street Food Vendors Qualify for Vaccines
The next tier of vaccines is now available to street food vendors, but getting shots to this population may prove...
Food Review: Ramen Restaurant Opens First Westside Location
ai Ramen opens first Westside location By Kerry Slater A new ramen spot on the Westside may not knock your...
Edify TV: Giving Mar Vista More Color
Downtown Mar Vista will be getting more colorful thanks to new murals from six local artists. Learn more in this...
Venice Family Clinic Calls on More Vaccines From State
March 9, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Community health centers need more vaccines Clinic’s chief operating officers says By Sam Catanzaro Venice Family Clinic is calling on...
Worker Falls to Death at Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant
March 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Man dies from severe trauma after falling 25 feet By Sam Catanzaro A worker at the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant...
More Coastal Housing for the Westside?
March 5, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
More affordable housing may be coming to Westside coastal neighborhoods. Learn more in this video made possible by School of...
Edify TV: Westside High-Rise Nears Completion
A Westside high-rise checking in at over 30 stories is nearing has topped-out, the first building of this size built...
One Dead Following Venice Blvd Homeless Encampment Fire in Possible Homicide
March 5, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
One fatality in Tuesday incident By Chad Winthrop One person was found dead at a Palms homeless encampment this week...
