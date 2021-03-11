What the increased police presence means for residents and the LAPD as a whole in this video brought to you by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
34 New Police Officers Coming to Venice Beach
Dogtown Media CEO Meets With WIPO and UN on Future of Mobile Apps
March 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Dogtown Media CEO and Venice local Marc Fischer recently met with the United Nations WIPO Agency and Kenyan Entrepreneurs at...
Westsiders Getting Vaccinated at Higher Rates
March 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New data suggests Westside neighborhoods are receiving more Covid-19 Vaccines then other areas in Los Angeles, this video brought to...
Westside Boy Raising Money to Find Cure for Twin’s Genetic Disorder
March 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Westside boy for the fifth year in a row is raising money to help find a cure for his...
Venice Mourns Death of Local Artist
March 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
John DeCindis, Photographer, Artist, and Venice local passed away on Saturday, February 27th, from injuries sustained after violent assault near...
Should Grocery Store Employees Receive Hazard Pay?
March 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
On Feb.24th City Council voted 14-1 in favor of grocery store workers and drug retail workers making an extra $5...
Ramada Inn Coastal Development Permit Approved for Homeless Shelter Renovation: YO! Venice Show – March, 8, 2021
March 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ramada Inn Coastal Development Permit Approved for Homeless Shelter Renovation *...
The Danger of Inshore Holes
March 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This time of the year, inshore holes can be dangerous to swimmers and are hard to identify, learn how to...
What is the Best Club of 2020 on the Westside?
LaGrange Cycling Club was awarded club of the year for 2020, learn more about what makes this club so unique....
First Baptist Church Of Venice Receives A Black Lives Matter Street Mural: YO! Venice Show – March, 1, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Amazon Prime Show ‘Bosch’ Hosting Stakeout Event * First Baptist Church...
A Bookstore Amplifying Social Change
Village Well Books & Coffee is offering books, food, and community focused social impact. Learn more in this video brought...
VNC Unanimously Passes 20 Foot Buffer Directly Impacting Homeless Encampments.
The Venice Neighborhood Council has unanimously passed a motion to advocate for enforcement of a 20 foot safety buffer between...
Westside local Chloe Temtchine receives life-saving, double-lung transplant.
Chloe Temtchine is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and speaker who recently received a life-saving, double-lung transplant, hear is her story....
Venice Art Crawl Goes Virtual Celebrating 10 Years of Events
The 10th Year of the Venice Art Crawl has started off with “Love”, 15 artists opened their homes and studios...
Need Help Finding a Job or Completing Your Degree?
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Public Library has many online resources to help you find a job and get hired. They also offer...
What is available at the Public Library during the pandemic?
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies the library still has many wonderful things to enjoy while staying...
