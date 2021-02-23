February 24, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

What is available at the Public Library during the pandemic?

From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies the library still has many wonderful things to enjoy while staying healthy and safe. This video is brought to you by Santa Monica College.

in video, Westside Wellness
Featured, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Merges With Local Community Health Center

February 23, 2021

February 23, 2021

Local community health centers Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care to merge later this year By Kerry...
video

Valley to the Westside in Under 20 Minutes?

February 22, 2021

February 22, 2021

The fantasy of getting to the Valley from the Westside in under 20 minutes, even during rush hour, is one...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Sneakers and Stuff Cancels in Store Launch of New Nike: YO! Venice Show – February, 22, 2021

February 22, 2021

February 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Sneakers and Stuff Cancels in Store Launch of New Nike *...
video

The Perfect Night Out with WE Drive-Ins

February 22, 2021

February 22, 2021

WE Drive-Ins has redefined the drive in movie experience with new release films, artisan dining options from local restaurants, and...
Homeless, News, Venice Beach News, video

Venice Hotel to Homeless Shelter Sparks Debate

February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

The city and Project Home Key are working together to turn the Ramada Inn on Washington Blvd in Venice into...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack

February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods.

February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
Edify TV, Featured, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?

February 16, 2021

February 16, 2021

Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
Edify TV, Featured, video, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor

February 16, 2021

February 16, 2021

A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...

Art by Cey Adams.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Art, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Venice Art Crawl Community Event Reunites Far-Flung Local Artists

February 16, 2021

February 16, 2021

Venice Art Crawl celebrates love in art and love of art at their upcoming Instagram Live event “Love” The Venice...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Alligators Among Cast Of New Showtime Pilot Being Filmed Near Venice Pier: YO! Venice Show – February, 15, 2021

February 15, 2021

February 15, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Alligators Among Cast Of New Showtime Pilot Being Filmed Near Venice...
Venice Beach News, video

Local Teen Catching Big Waves at Mavericks

February 12, 2021

February 12, 2021

Beck Adler, an 18 year old Venice local is taking on big waves at Mavericks in Northern California in this...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Is Hunter Biden renting a home on the Venice Canals?

February 11, 2021

February 11, 2021

Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...
video

Venice Boardwalk Fire Crucial Topic of Neighborhood Council Meeting.

February 11, 2021

February 11, 2021

A destructive Venice Boardwalk building fire on January 14th caused by a homeless encampment was the top priority during a...
video, Westside Wellness

Is roller skating having a resurgence?

February 9, 2021

February 9, 2021

Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...

