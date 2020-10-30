October 30, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch

Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home, and a local property listing you don’t want to miss all this and more, brought to you by Morpheus Design.

Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information: YO! Venice Show – October, 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information * 18...
Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?

October 29, 2020

Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
Craft Cocktails at Home

October 27, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...
Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed: YO! Venice Show – October, 26, 2020

October 26, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed * Early Voter Turnout Close To 50,000...
Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire

October 26, 2020

A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...

Rendering of 12575 Venice looking northeast. Photo: TCA Architects.
Two Developments with 100+ Units Underway Near Venice High School

October 25, 2020

Duo of multifamily apartments on Venice Boulevard beginning to rise By Kerry Slater Over a year after breaking ground, a...
Edify TV: Development Replacing Local Car Wash

October 25, 2020

A Sawtelle lot that once held a car wash will soon be the site of a multi-family housing development. Learn...
Beating Breast Cancer With Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

October 23, 2020

Institute Today we have the pleasure of chatting with a Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient who shares their miraculous and unfiltered...
MedMen Founder Chris Ganan Sells Brentwood Home for $9.9M

October 23, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, 5 questions to ask before you refinance, MedMen founder Chris Ganan sells Brentwood home, and local...
11 Person Fight On The Boardwalk Leaves 1 Injured: YO! Venice Show – October, 22, 2020

October 22, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 11 Person Boardwalk Fight Leaves 1 Injured * 335 Homeless Residents...
Edify TV: Local Transit Ridership Down

October 22, 2020

A recent nationwide survey found that public transit ridership is down in Los Angeles, but with an interesting twist. Learn...
Can You Make Tiramisu?

October 21, 2020

Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints, brought to you...
LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report: YO! Venice Show – October, 19, 2020

October 19, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. *LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report * LA City Council Unanimously...
Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside

October 19, 2020

A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Three-Story Apartment Building Planned Near Venice Canals

October 18, 2020

1940s triplex could be replaced by co-living facility By Toi Creel Plans are in the works to demolish a 1940s...

