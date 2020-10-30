Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home, and a local property listing you don’t want to miss all this and more, brought to you by Morpheus Design.
Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch
Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information: YO! Venice Show – October, 29, 2020
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information * 18...
Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar

Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade.
Craft Cocktails at Home
October 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
October 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar

Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime
Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed: YO! Venice Show – October, 26, 2020
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed * Early Voter Turnout Close To 50,000
Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar

A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible.
Two Developments with 100+ Units Underway Near Venice High School
October 25, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
October 25, 2020 Yo Venice Staff

Duo of multifamily apartments on Venice Boulevard beginning to rise By Kerry Slater Over a year after breaking ground, a
Edify TV: Development Replacing Local Car Wash
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar

A Sawtelle lot that once held a car wash will soon be the site of a multi-family housing development.
Beating Breast Cancer With Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar

Institute Today we have the pleasure of chatting with a Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient who shares their miraculous and unfiltered
MedMen Founder Chris Ganan Sells Brentwood Home for $9.9M
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar

Today on Westside Cribz, 5 questions to ask before you refinance, MedMen founder Chris Ganan sells Brentwood home, and local
11 Person Fight On The Boardwalk Leaves 1 Injured: YO! Venice Show – October, 22, 2020
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 11 Person Boardwalk Fight Leaves 1 Injured * 335 Homeless Residents
Edify TV: Local Transit Ridership Down
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar

A recent nationwide survey found that public transit ridership is down in Los Angeles, but with an interesting twist.
Can You Make Tiramisu?
October 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
October 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar

Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints
LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report: YO! Venice Show – October, 19, 2020
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. *LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report * LA City Council Unanimously
Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar

A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes.
Three-Story Apartment Building Planned Near Venice Canals
October 18, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
October 18, 2020 Yo Venice Staff

1940s triplex could be replaced by co-living facility By Toi Creel Plans are in the works to demolish a 1940s
