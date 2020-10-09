October 9, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M

Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her Beverly Hills Guest Home, and local property listings you don’t want to miss all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales.

News, video

Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward: YO! Venice Show – October, 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward * Mayer Eric...
News, video

Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
video

Why Does Swiss Cheese Have Holes? Understanding Cheese Part Two

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to solve the mystery behind why Swiss Cheese has holes,...
News, video

DA Candidate George Gascon Promises To Reopen Controversial Police Cases: YO! Venice Show – October, 5, 2020

October 5, 2020

October 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * DA Candidate George Gascon Promises To Reopen Controversial Police Cases *...
video

Edify TV: Breeze Bike Share Ending

October 5, 2020

October 5, 2020

The Westside’s Breeze Bike Share is coming to an end. Learn about the replacement for this popular but not always...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Pierce Brosnan Selling James Bond Inspired Malibu home

October 2, 2020

October 2, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Pierce Brosnan is selling his $100M dollar James Bond inspired Malibu home, An extended buying season...
News, video

Venice Hoopbus Gearing Up For Upcoming Road Trip: YO! Venice Show – October, 1, 2020

October 1, 2020

October 1, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Hoopbus Gearing Up For Upcoming Road Trip * Street Sweeping...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Edify TV: West LA VA Redevelopment

October 1, 2020

October 1, 2020

Los Angeles City Council is funding an eight-figure housing development to house veterans at the West Los Angeles VA in...
video

Understanding Cheese Part One: Types Of Cheese

September 29, 2020

September 29, 2020

Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to learn about the different categories of cheese, what they...
News, video

Venice Local Places 2nd in Jeopardy!: YO! Venice Show – September, 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Places 2nd in Jeopardy! * LA Street Food Vendors...
Health, Venice Beach Health, video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!

September 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment

September 25, 2020

September 25, 2020

Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.

September 25, 2020

September 25, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local...
News, video

Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment

September 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment...
News, video

Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st: YO! Venice Show – September, 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st* Increases In Covid-19 Cases...

