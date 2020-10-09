Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her Beverly Hills Guest Home, and local property listings you don’t want to miss all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales.
Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M
Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward: YO! Venice Show – October, 8, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward * Mayer Eric...
Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?
Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
Why Does Swiss Cheese Have Holes? Understanding Cheese Part Two
Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to solve the mystery behind why Swiss Cheese has holes,...
DA Candidate George Gascon Promises To Reopen Controversial Police Cases: YO! Venice Show – October, 5, 2020
October 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * DA Candidate George Gascon Promises To Reopen Controversial Police Cases *...
Edify TV: Breeze Bike Share Ending
October 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The Westside’s Breeze Bike Share is coming to an end. Learn about the replacement for this popular but not always...
Pierce Brosnan Selling James Bond Inspired Malibu home
October 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Pierce Brosnan is selling his $100M dollar James Bond inspired Malibu home, An extended buying season...
Venice Hoopbus Gearing Up For Upcoming Road Trip: YO! Venice Show – October, 1, 2020
October 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Hoopbus Gearing Up For Upcoming Road Trip * Street Sweeping...
Edify TV: West LA VA Redevelopment
October 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Council is funding an eight-figure housing development to house veterans at the West Los Angeles VA in...
Understanding Cheese Part One: Types Of Cheese
September 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to learn about the different categories of cheese, what they...
Venice Local Places 2nd in Jeopardy!: YO! Venice Show – September, 28, 2020
September 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Places 2nd in Jeopardy! * LA Street Food Vendors...
Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!
September 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration...
Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment
September 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.
September 25, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local...
Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment
September 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment...
Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st: YO! Venice Show – September, 24, 2020
September 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st* Increases In Covid-19 Cases...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M
Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...Read more
POPULAR
Venice Housing Development Set to Recieve $41M in Bonds
City Council approves funding for Thatcher Yard A developer is set to receive $41,000,000 in bonds for a Venice housing...Read more