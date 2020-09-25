September 25, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.

Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local property listings you don’t want to miss all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales.

News, video

Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment

September 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment...
News, video

Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st: YO! Venice Show – September, 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st* Increases In Covid-19 Cases...
News, video

Controversial Housing Project Approved

September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

Los Angeles City Council recently approved a controversial housing project in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
News, video

RV Fire On Rose Ave 5th Fire In Venice This Week: YO! Venice Show – September, 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * RV Fire On Rose Ave 5th Fire In Venice This Week...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment

September 18, 2020

September 18, 2020

The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel &...
News, Venice Beach Real Estate, video

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb

September 18, 2020

September 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, In honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
News, video

Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday: YO! Venice Show – September, 17, 2020

September 17, 2020

September 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. *Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday * As Covid-19 Cases Drop Will LA Reopen...
video

New Food App For Contactless Ordering

September 16, 2020

September 16, 2020

A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
News, video

Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover: YO! Venice Show – September, 14, 2020

September 14, 2020

September 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover * Mayor Eric Garcetti Warns Of...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Over 100 Apartments Could Replace Palms Thrift Store

September 11, 2020

September 11, 2020

A lot that currently contains a thrift store in Palms near Sony Pictures Studios could soon be home to over...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

20 Percent of Tenants in County Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic, Study Finds

September 11, 2020

September 11, 2020

UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 20 percent of...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu

September 11, 2020

September 11, 2020

 Today on Westside Cribz; Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
video

Crowded Beaches On Labor Day Weekend

September 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

Labor Day brought large crowds to local beaches hear what locals have to say in this video brought to you...
News, video

Edible Art Pudding Restaurant Opening Soon : YO! Venice Show – September, 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Edible Art Pudding Restaurant Opening Soon * LA Partners With New...
video

Back To School Breakfast – Westside Food Scene

September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020

Its time to go back to school, eating something nutritious and quick for breakfast is essential to fuel a day...

