Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local property listings you don’t want to miss all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales.
Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.
Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment
September 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment...
Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st: YO! Venice Show – September, 24, 2020
September 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st* Increases In Covid-19 Cases...
Controversial Housing Project Approved
September 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Council recently approved a controversial housing project in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
RV Fire On Rose Ave 5th Fire In Venice This Week: YO! Venice Show – September, 21, 2020
September 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * RV Fire On Rose Ave 5th Fire In Venice This Week...
Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment
September 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel &...
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb
September 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, In honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday: YO! Venice Show – September, 17, 2020
September 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. *Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday * As Covid-19 Cases Drop Will LA Reopen...
New Food App For Contactless Ordering
September 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover: YO! Venice Show – September, 14, 2020
September 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover * Mayor Eric Garcetti Warns Of...
Edify TV: Over 100 Apartments Could Replace Palms Thrift Store
A lot that currently contains a thrift store in Palms near Sony Pictures Studios could soon be home to over...
20 Percent of Tenants in County Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic, Study Finds
September 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 20 percent of...
Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu
September 11, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz; Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
Crowded Beaches On Labor Day Weekend
September 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Labor Day brought large crowds to local beaches hear what locals have to say in this video brought to you...
Edible Art Pudding Restaurant Opening Soon : YO! Venice Show – September, 10, 2020
September 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Edible Art Pudding Restaurant Opening Soon * LA Partners With New...
Back To School Breakfast – Westside Food Scene
September 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Its time to go back to school, eating something nutritious and quick for breakfast is essential to fuel a day...
