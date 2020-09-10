National Chocolate Milkshake Day is celebrated on September 12 by chocolate and ice cream lovers alike, so forget the calories and enjoy some of the best cocoa shakes on the Westside of Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Best Chocolate Milkshakes on the Westside
County Changes Course on Trick or Treating Ban
September 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Department of Public Health now says trick or treating not recommended By Sam Catanzaro County health officials have walked back...
LA County Bans Door to Door Trick or Treating
September 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Update: the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised its Halloween guidelines. Previously, as reported below, officials planned...
Meditation Changed my Brain
I know the title sounds like something from the National Enquirer. But it’s true. When COVID was first announced and...
Edify TV: LA County Salons Given Green Light
Barbershops and hair salons in Los Angeles County have been given the green light to reopen with restrictions in place...
Woman Suffers Severe Injuries in Assault Near Venice Pier
September 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Assault occurs early Tuesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A woman suffered severe injuries after being assaulted near the Venice Fishing...
Marina del Rey Accountant Pleads Guilty to Federal Ponzi Scheme Charges
Steven F. Brown faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Staff Writer A Marina del Rey accountant faces...
Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment
A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
UCLA Searching for COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteers
Editor’s note: this AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 trial is on temporary hold while the company looks into whether a patient involved in...
Worst Housing Bills Fail; Solution via Market Forces Now Possible
By Tom Elias, Columnist Evidence keeps mounting that California’s longtime housing shortage can be solved by market forces set loose...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Takes Sweeping Housing Action
September 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The City of Santa Monica recently took action that calls for the construction of over 8,000 units of housing, among...
Limited On-Campus Instruction Given Green Light
September 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Barber shops, salons can also open at reduced capacity By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County is slowly reopening as schools...
Yours Truly Crew Opening Restaurant in Brig Parking Lot
September 3, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Food Scene September 4, 2020 By Toi Creel Steak ‘n Shake closing its Third Street Promenade location. Jerry’s Deli...
Edify TV: National Cheese Pizza Day on the Westside
In light of National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5, here are some of the cheesiest slices on the Westside....
UCLA Study Finds Single-Use N95 Respirators Can Be Decontaminated and Used Again
September 1, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
N95 respirators, which are widely worn by health care workers treating patients with COVID-19 and are designed to be used only once,...
City of LA Tackling Senior Loneliness
September 1, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Staff Writer The City of Los Angeles Department of Aging and Element3 Health Monday jointly announced the launch of...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Crowded Beaches On Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day brought large crowds to local beaches hear what locals have to say in this video brought to you...Read more
POPULAR
Meditation Changed my Brain
I know the title sounds like something from the National Enquirer. But it’s true. When COVID was first announced and...Read more