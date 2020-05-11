May 13, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Letter to Editor: What Does Surfing Have to do with Local Self-Governance?

VNC Land Use and Planning Committee Chair Alix Gucovsky is seen in a photo holding a red surfboard. Photo: Facebook.

Dear Editor:

What does surfing have to do with local self governance?

The Venice Neighborhood Council is comprised of twenty-one elected volunteers who take no salary or compensation and deal with an array of data and information that is distributed to the public.

They weigh-in on land use issues and serve as a buffer to a woefully detached, LA city government too dysfunctional to mention here.

In a city of 4 million, Venice is roughly one percent of that population which is dealing with an array of complex and complicated issues now in the midst of a pandemic.

While I comply with the current social distancing guidelines, hundreds if not thousands of people do not as it applies to Venice Beach in or outside the water!

Let me repeat that, hundreds if not thousands are breaking the rules each and every day since the lock down was imposed.

I live just yards from the Venice Pier and watch endlessly as bikes, scooters, runners and alike with no masks or gloves gather at the beach for morning jogs, bicycle rides on a path supposedly closed as well as a beach that is closed, yet hundreds continue to congregate without consequence or warning.

No tickets, no warnings, no real enforcement of these new rules.

Even by your own admission, the surfer in question would not be an issue had they not volunteered to serve in this stakeholder capacity.

In fact anyone at the beach snapping images would also be in violation of the same guidelines since the beach and boardwalk are allegedly closed.

Yes, the rules do apply to everyone.

So is the issue really to embarrass a single board member, or to question why anyone is at the beach in wake of the closure?

To call for resignations of people that serve for free?

You want to fire a volunteer?

You want the President to resign because you didn’t like his response?

Quite frankly, when was the last time this medium attended or covered a VNC meeting or subcommittee event?

Finger pointing and silly criticism in serious times demeans public service from people who are ordinary citizens, not political professionals earning in the hundreds of thousands of dollars to provide constituent services that are lacking by any reasonable standard.

The Los Angeles City Council is the highest paid legislative body in the United States today.

The fifteen members of this dubious body earn in excess of $300,000 annually when you consider their complete compensation including free health benefits and pensions for life, also in the hundreds of thousands of dollars annually after their “service” is over!

VNC board members don’t even get a t-shirt!

These compensation packages are so obscene when compared to New York City, where the municipal council is triple the size, makes half in salary and has double the population!

LA City Council members earn more than Members of the US Senate, the House of Representatives; Speaker of the House, most Governors and the Vice-President of the United States!

Criticism comes with public service and rightly so.

But isn’t this really displaced criticism?

Criticism that should be squarely aimed at the real policy makers that actually manage and operate Venice, a destination venue of Los Angeles?

The VNC is advisory in capacity and jurisdiction. Is this kind of random criticism truly necessary?

Yes, it can play a role that is impactful and serve as a sounding board for locals in wake of a city government that does not have the interest or ability to care what locals truly think about the array of issues facing Venice.

But the VNC did conduct a Community Survey and here is a link to that data which went ignored by most media outlets, including this one.

For “Gotcha” news is no news at all!

Sincerely,
Nick Antonicello
Venice
(310) 621-3775

The writer is a volunteer member of three (3) VNC sponsored committees and is hoping the boardwalk and beach will open soon.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion
Related Posts
Featured, Health, News

Beaches Reopen

May 11, 2020

Read more
May 11, 2020

Los Angeles County’s four-phase reopening By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County has reopened beaches, but slowly with restrictions in place...
Featured, News, politics

Ask Councilmember Mike Bonin a Question

May 7, 2020

Read more
May 7, 2020

Yo! Venice to sit down for interview with Councilmember Mike Bonin Next week Yo! Venice will sit down for a...
Featured, News

Some LA County Businesses, Trails Could Open Friday

May 6, 2020

Read more
May 6, 2020 1

Los Angeles County’s roadmap to reopening By Sam Catanzaro Los Angels County has outlined a roadmap to opening up businesses...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, video

Video: Los Angeles Beaches Reopening?

May 6, 2020

Read more
May 6, 2020

Los Angeles County is expected to open beaches later this month, but with some restrictions. Learn more in this video...

Broadway Elementary School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

LAUSD Announces Start Date for School Year

May 4, 2020

Read more
May 4, 2020 1

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner gives update By Sam Catanzaro The Superintendent for the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has...

"So any future moves by Wiener or other lawmakers to mandate making California denser than it already is must be evaluated in the light of the series of frequent viral epidemics the world has seen over the last two decades," writes Tom Elias. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

Virus Proving How Disastrous SB 50 Could Have Been

May 4, 2020

Read more
May 4, 2020 1

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist As Californians shelter at home, eagerly awaiting the eventual reopening of myriad businesses and...

A stained-glass window (left) smashed by a vandal (right) as seen in a still from security footage. Photos: New Bethel Baptist Church.
Featured, News

Venice Pastor Says Church Was Target of Hate Crime

May 2, 2020

Read more
May 2, 2020 2

67-year-old church in Venice has stained-glass windows smashed By Sam Catanzaro A pastor of a predominantly African American church in...

A garbage truck on fire Friday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Trash Truck Catches Fire

May 1, 2020

Read more
May 1, 2020 1

Garbage truck goes up in flames on Venice Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro An on-duty garbage truck recently caught fire on...

"As the crisis persisted and one emergency executive order followed another, often in fields only peripherally related to the virus, Newsom gradually lost the aura of transparency that created the early unity," writes Tom Elias. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Newsom Loses Transparency, Unity It Brought

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020 1

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Californians have shown with great clarity during the coronavirus pandemic that if they’re convinced something needs...

Venice beach prior to beach closures. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Newsom Says Only Orange County Beaches Will Close

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020 2

Gov. calls OC beach crowds ‘distributing’ By Sam Catanzaro California Gov. Gavin Newsom will not close all beaches in California,...

Venice in the past, prior to beach closures. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Newsom Expected to Close All State Beaches

April 29, 2020

Read more
April 29, 2020 1

UPDATE: https://yovenice.com/2020/04/30/newsom-says-only-orange-county-beaches-will-close/ Memo sent to local law enforcement announcing closures By Sam Catanzaro California Governor Gavin Newsom will close all...

Photo: Change.org.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Prohibiting Camping Next to Penmar Golf Course?

April 29, 2020

Read more
April 29, 2020 2

Petition circulating asks looks to change jurisdiction of walk path By Sam Catanzaro A petition circulating calls on the City...

VNC Land Use and Planning Committee Chair Alix Gucovsky is seen in a photo holding a red surfboard on April 19.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Editorial: The Venice Neighborhood Council Does not Follow Rules so why Should We?

April 28, 2020

Read more
April 28, 2020 3

By Sam Catanzaro, Yo! Venice Editor To preface this article, I have been a surfer my entire life and think...

Security footage showing a man pulling a gun on a Venice liquor store employee. Photo: Dillinger Welds (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Gun Pulled on a Venice Liquor Store Employee

April 27, 2020

Read more
April 27, 2020 1

Man pulls on on employee of Venice’s Trading Post Liquor Mart, steals nothing By Sam Catanzaro A man pulled a...

VNC Land Use and Planning Committee Chair Alix Gucovsky is seen in a photo holding a red surfboard. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Neighborhood Council Member Spotted Surfing During Beach Closures

April 27, 2020

Read more
April 27, 2020 2

VNC Land Use and Planning Committee Chair seen surfing amid beach closures By Sam Catanzaro A member of the Venice...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR