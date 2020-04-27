April 28, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Neighborhood Council Member Spotted Surfing During Beach Closures

VNC Land Use and Planning Committee Chair Alix Gucovsky is seen in a photo holding a red surfboard. Photo: Facebook.

VNC Land Use and Planning Committee Chair seen surfing amid beach closures

By Sam Catanzaro

A member of the Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC) was spotted surfing during beach closures intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a post circulating on Facebook, VNC Land Use and Planning Committee Chair Alix Gucovsky is seen in a photo holding a red surfboard, walking with two other surfers, presumably after getting out of the ocean since they appear wet in the photo.

In Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles, beaches remain closed until May 15 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Last month the VNC suspended their March meeting “out of an abundance of caution” in response to COVID-19. In addition, the VNC has been posting messaging urging residents to abide stay at home orders.

Yo! Venice has reached out to both Gucovsky and the VNC for comment.

“The Venice Neighborhood Council is encumbered by many rules, one of which is that it cannot take a stand on issues without a vote of the Board. Of course, the VNC supports the Governor and Mayor with the measures put in place to fight COVID-19 and keep community members safe and we hope that all individuals in the community do their best to adhere to these important guidelines. But we can’t take a position on any individual incident as a board. Let’s all do our best to follow the rules and have cordial discourse over our differences,” wrote Ira Koslow, VNC President in an email to Yo! Venice.

Gucovsky did not respond to a request for comment.

Hayden Conner Ashworth, a member of the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council and founder of the LA City LGBTQ Alliance of Neighborhood Councils, spoke out against Gucovsky’s actions.

“As an elected official in Los Angeles I find this outright disrespectful. We are elected to serve our communities not abuse our authority. And our authority does not allow us to break the Stay at Home orders,” Ashworth said. “If any elected official wants to get out, then do so the right way. Work the front lines, support the initiatives to protect Los Angeles and its progress to reopening.”

