Doma Kitchen Latest Restaurant to Bite the Dust

Eastern-European restaurant closes doors

By Kerry Slater

Eastern-European inspired restaurant Doma Kitchen in Marina del Rey has closed, the latest restaurant in the Venice-MDR area to close their doors.

Doma Kitchen closed its doors on December 31, announcing its closure in a Facebook post.

“We will forever remember all the great times and the relationships we’ve built with all of you. It was our greatest joy to serve this amazing community and we hope that we made a small difference. There is a beginning and an end to all great things,” wrote owner and founder Angie Corrente.

At Doma Kitchen, Corrente and chef Kristina Miksyte created a menu offering globally inspired cuisine with an emphasis on European and Central Asian techniques.

For years the restaurant occupied various locations in the South Bay before moving to the Marina del Rey location in 2017 on Glencoe Avenue.

While Corrente did not cite a reason behind the closure, Eater LA has reported that slowing sales and rising costs forced the decision.

Other restaurants in the area to close recently include Shima on Abbot Kinney, Kifune on Washington Boulevard and Jody Maroni’s Sausage Kingdom on Ocean Front Walk.