Work. Play. Service. A Life Worth Living!

By Guy Camilleri

With film and television in full swing and an abundance of opportunities at hand, the question becomes; how do I best use my time to ensure that I will be seen and heard as opposed to existing in a feeling of obscurity?

You can use the time to focus on what’s not real, (your interpretations, assumptions, and judgments) or you can focus on what’s real… that which is in front of you ready and waiting for you.

At RAW, I encourage the actors, writers, and directors who attend the studio on a regular basis to create art (content). I’m committed to the concept that nothing keeps the ‘dogs at bay’ like building something or anything that makes you smile and, even more so, makes you giddy as a child in a full state of play.

Speaking of which, maybe it’s time to reintroduce yourself to the child you once were (and still can be). I’m not referring to acting out or being childish; I mean reawakening the child-like spirit within.

I’m child-like and you can be too!

While there may be nothing new about this concept, you would be surprised how much of a challenge this is. What I’m referring to has more to do with the mind then it does with a lack of opportunities to play as fully as we once did. Some individuals schedule a limited number of hours per week to play (recess) and then slip back into a ‘grown-up’ way of being for the rest of the hours. This allotted time to play feels more like a hobby than an actual way of being fully present to the possibility of literally living your life-based in work/play/service.

If you are doing that which you love, the line begins to blur between work/play. That’s because the two co-exist like a two-sided coin. With time, you will find yourself flipping between the two, giving a whole new meaning to the phrase, rinse and repeat!

I work at doing what I love. This feels like play. When my work feels like play, I feel like I’m of service to my authentic self. When I’m authentic, the more self-love I generate. The more self-love I produce, the more energy I have to put forth for others to join in and play along with me, without a hidden agenda.

My commitment (literally) to this way of being, whether or not I sought that in the first place, became a working example for others to live this way. That is gratifying as being of service is fun. It also gave me a sense of fulfilling my civic duty. As an actor, surfer, poet, I never thought I would put those two words together (civic-duty), but with Venice being stretched at the seams, maybe it isn’t such a bad idea!

Rock On!

Guy Camilleri is a Venice-based actor, acting-life coach, and poet. His classes are packed with actors, writers, directors and creative people from all walks of life on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at the Electric Lodge, in Venice.

His private coaching specializes in building characters for film, television, stage, audition preparation, self-taped auditions, original reels and self-expression in any field of interest. To audit, enroll in a class or book a coaching session, visit www.guycamilleri.com. Follow Guy on Instagram and Facebook.