Hal’s Bar & Grill Closes Inexplicably

Westside favorite closes Venice and Playa del Rey locations indefinitely.

By Sam Catanzaro

Longtime Westside restaurant Hal’s Bar & Grill has surprised diners and employees after suddenly closing both their Venice and Playa Vista locations.

A sign posted on the front of both of their locations reads:

“CLOSED (Business Liquidating) Employees: please appear at Hal’s Playa Vista…on Friday, December 2018: noon to 5:00 P.M. to resolve outstanding payments.”

Hal’s, a Venice staple, was located at 1349 Abbott Kinney staple for 30 years before closing down and reopening in Playa Vista in 2015. In 2017, co-owners Hal Frederick, and Don and Linda Novack brought Hal’s back to Venice by opening another location at the former Primitivo space on Abbot Kinney.

Things had been looking up for the restaurant as just last month management brought on on chef Lee Garman of Trejo’s Cantina Woodland Hills and Plan Check to revamp Hal’s menu.

Yo! Venice has reached out to Hal’s for a request for more information. Stay tuned for more details.