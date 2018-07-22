Fun Surf Headed OUR WAY

Fun summer south swell headed towards Venice.

By Sam Catanzaro

Surfers in Venice who have experienced a slow week of waves should be excited or nervous, depending on their skill level, about an upcoming swell heading towards Southern California.

A long period south swell is forecasted to reach Venice Beach and the surrounding area on Monday, July 23.

The swell is expected to peak on Tuesday with 7-8 foot, overhead sets anticipated throughout Santa Monica Bay in the afternoon hours.

Chris Borg, a Senior Forecaster for Surfline, anticipates “light and variable winds with clean conditions,” all day long throughout the swell meaning many surfers will be ‘calling in sick for work’.

Beach patrons are advised to use extreme caution during such a swell. Due to the swell’s long period nature, each wave contains more energy than a typical wave on an average day in Venice.

Despite the dangerous conditions that will make swimming in the ocean unsafe, the Venice Beach Pier and the Venice Breakwater both offer safe places to watch surfers tackle these large waves.