Letter to the Editor: Venice Pier Fire

Travel down to the beach at daybreak and witness the sadness of this homeless epidemic now out-of-control. I have never seen neither Councilman Mike Bonin or Mayor Eric Garcetti actually tour the beach and the epidemic that has boiled out of control on their collectives watches!

Like the bike bath that has become in serious disrepair compounded by the new scooter craze that has hundreds of these items spread across the beach, Ocean Front Walk has become a chaotic destination of deterioration that is dirty with no help in sight!

Hundreds of homeless in tents living in utter squalor as the physical deterioration of the playgrounds, basketball courts, and other open space lay in defecation, urine and the consequence of people with no- where seemingly to go.

I have lived in Venice for 25 years and the situation has never been worse.

One of the country’s great tourist destinations is being destroyed before my eyes as those elected to do something, anything, think grandstanding for the media and getting arrested on an issue that is federal in scope versus addressing the homeless issue in a serious and meaningful way continues to go without sense or solution.

For what has to occur before something is done?

This is why cityhood for Venice is the only true solution and those trapped in the dregs of being on the street, forgotten and with no help or hope.

I don’t know how Councilman Bonin or Mayor Garcetti can look themselves in the mirror in the morning.