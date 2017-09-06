Rainbow to Stay on Venice Beach

The rainbow is set to stay forever on Venice Beach.

The Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower stands on the beach at the end of Brooks Avenue and was set for a paint job back to blue on September 9th. On Tuesday, September 5, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to keep the iconic Pride Flag “rainbow” stripes.

“Today’s unanimous approval of the Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower as a permanent monument dedicated to the LGBT community is an affirmative reminder of Venice Beach’s commitment to equality and acceptance,” Venice local and Venice Pride board member, Grant Turck, told Yo! Venice on Tuesday.

A Change.org petition collected 10,905 signatures from those supporting a permanent rainbow on the beach.

“We’re living in a time when communities across the country are reevaluating what they choose to celebrate with their monuments. In the wake of the hateful demonstrations in Charlottesville more and more Confederate statues are being toppled,” Turck told Yo! Venice.

Venice artist Patrick Marston and his husband Michael Brunt were responsible for bringing the rainbow to Venice Beach, pulling out their paintbrushes to transform the Lifeguard tower from its traditional blue to rainbow with the help of local volunteers.