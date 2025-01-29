Man Arrested in Fatal Del Rey Alley Shooting: LAPD

Suspect in His 60s Detained After Shooting in Avon Way Alley

By Zach Armstrong

An investigation is underway after authorities arrested a man between 60 and 70 years old on Tuesday after a fatal shooting in a Del Rey alley, LAPD confirmed.

On Jan. 28, police responded to reports of a shooting at the 11700 block of Avon Way around 9:35 p.m. A suspect, described as a Male Hispanic in his 60s, was standing in an alley when he shot a victim, described as a Male Hispanic in his 50s, for unknown reasons. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident.