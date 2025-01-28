January 29, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Dockweiler Beach Closed Indefinitely Due to Fire Debris Runoff

Health Officials Warn Against Water and Sand Contact from Malibu to Playa del Rey

Public health officials have declared an indefinite closure of beaches from Malibu to Playa del Rey due to hazardous fire debris runoff following recent rains, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The closure, which directly affects Dockweiler Beach and the Playa del Rey area, was announced after assessments revealed that the water and sand could be contaminated with toxic and carcinogenic chemicals from the fire-damaged regions. “Fire debris runoff and pollutants in the water and on the sand may contain toxic or carcinogenic chemicals, which can be harmful to health,” stated officials in a press release.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the coastline from Surfrider Beach to Las Flores State Beach and from Santa Monica State Beach to Dockweiler State Beach at World Way will continue to be off-limits even after the current rain advisory lifts on Thursday morning. This advisory, which warns against water contact for at least 72 hours post-rainfall, was put into effect due to the potential for runoff to carry pollutants into the ocean.

Residents and visitors to the Venice area should be aware that the Ocean Water Closure specifically affects the stretch from Las Flores State Beach to Santa Monica State Beach, extending to Dockweiler State Beach, where contact with both water and sand is to be avoided until further notice. Moreover, the broader Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory applies to all Los Angeles County beaches, including those near Venice, and will remain in place until at least 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30.

For updates and further information, the public can call the advisory hotline at 800-525-5662 or visit the Los Angeles County Public Health’s environmental health website at www.PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/beach.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: GoFundMe: Julian Kalaydjian
Hard, News

Restaurants Rally Community to Help Support Staff After Devastating Fire

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

Reel Inn Surpasses Goal, Vittorios and Rocco’s Make Progress in Fundraising Efforts Amid the aftermath of the Pacific Palisades wildfire,...
News, upbeat

County Supervisors Launch $32.2M Recovery Fund for Wildfire Victims

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

It will work in partnership with community organizations to distribute aid efficiently and equitably In response to the catastrophic wildfires,...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: CD-11 Takes Action on RVs Plaguing Washington Blvd

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

Park’s office intervening to remove the volume of permanently parked vehicles By Nick Antonicello Out-of-state RV’s with expired plates as...

Photo: YouTube: @PPCC Calendar and Youtube
Hard, News

DA Hochman Promises Hard Crime Crackdown Related to Pali Fire, Warns Residents of Scams

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

Crackdown on Wildfire-Related Crimes Underway in Pacific Palisades By Zach Armstrong As the Pacific Palisades begins rebuilding efforts from the...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

LA County Rolls Out Phased Debris Cleanup in Palisades Post-Fire

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Starting January 28, property owners can obtain ROE forms at Disaster Recovery Centers to enroll in Phase 2 of the...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Burglar Arrested After Breaking Into Possibly Vacant Venice Canal Property

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

The suspect was taken into custody upon authorities’ arrival to the scene By Zach Armstrong Authorities arrested a man who...
News, upbeat

Automotive and Marine Styling Center Expands in California with New Marina del Rey Location

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

This Expansion Is Strategic, Given Marina Del Rey’s Status as Home to the Nation’s Largest Man-Made Recreational Harbor Tint World...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Man Sentenced for 2022 Santa Monica Beach Parking Lot Murder

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Evidence from the crime scene and subsequent investigative efforts culminated in the LA County District Attorney’s Office charging  Mohamed Abou-Arabi,...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
News, upbeat

City Council Approves Tax Relief for Businesses Hit by Palisades Fire

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Eligibility for this tax relief will be assessed on a case-by-case basis by the Office of Finance In a unanimous...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

85-Year-Old Pali Resident Died in Fire After Choosing to Stay Home With Pets: REPORT

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Rossilli, who ran a plumbing business with her late husband in Pacific Palisades, chose to stay in her home despite...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Venice Canal Home With Cathedral-Style Windows Asks For $6.5M

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

The property includes multiple fireplaces and a rooftop deck for panoramic views A newly constructed home on Sherman Canal in...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Mess at Indiana Needs Immediate Attention

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Encampments just east of 4th Avenue have become intolerable By Nick Antonicello While LA city officials are focused on the...
News, Video

(Video) Quake Strong is Here to Rebuild Through Disaster

January 24, 2025

Read more
January 24, 2025

For More Information, Go To https://quakestrong.com/ For More Information, Go To https://t.co/my13ujWTOK pic.twitter.com/WapdyW882F — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) January 24, 2025

Photo: Google Street View
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Taqueria Chihuahua is a Neighborhood Institution

January 24, 2025

Read more
January 24, 2025

Old school in preparation and presentation, TQ is the choice of locals  By Nick Antonicello Taqueria Chihuahua is the reliable...

Photo: Instagram: @caitlinedoran
Hard, News

Palisades Influencer’s Pet Tortoise Escapes Fire

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Caitlin Doran, Local Social Media Star, Leads Family’s Recovery from Devastating Blaze In the face of the devastating Palisades Fire,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR