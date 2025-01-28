Dockweiler Beach Closed Indefinitely Due to Fire Debris Runoff

Health Officials Warn Against Water and Sand Contact from Malibu to Playa del Rey

Public health officials have declared an indefinite closure of beaches from Malibu to Playa del Rey due to hazardous fire debris runoff following recent rains, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The closure, which directly affects Dockweiler Beach and the Playa del Rey area, was announced after assessments revealed that the water and sand could be contaminated with toxic and carcinogenic chemicals from the fire-damaged regions. “Fire debris runoff and pollutants in the water and on the sand may contain toxic or carcinogenic chemicals, which can be harmful to health,” stated officials in a press release.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the coastline from Surfrider Beach to Las Flores State Beach and from Santa Monica State Beach to Dockweiler State Beach at World Way will continue to be off-limits even after the current rain advisory lifts on Thursday morning. This advisory, which warns against water contact for at least 72 hours post-rainfall, was put into effect due to the potential for runoff to carry pollutants into the ocean.

Residents and visitors to the Venice area should be aware that the Ocean Water Closure specifically affects the stretch from Las Flores State Beach to Santa Monica State Beach, extending to Dockweiler State Beach, where contact with both water and sand is to be avoided until further notice. Moreover, the broader Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory applies to all Los Angeles County beaches, including those near Venice, and will remain in place until at least 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30.



For updates and further information, the public can call the advisory hotline at 800-525-5662 or visit the Los Angeles County Public Health’s environmental health website at www.PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/beach.