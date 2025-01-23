January 24, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

$2.5B Relief Bill for LA Fire Recovery Signed, Aiding Schools and Home Rebuilding

Bipartisan Legislation Expedites Emergency Response and Streamlines Reconstruction Efforts

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation providing over $2.5 billion to accelerate Los Angeles’ recovery and rebuilding efforts following the devastating firestorm that swept through the region, according to a press release from his office. The bipartisan relief package was introduced by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) and Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) as special session bills ABx1-4 and SBx1-3.

The funding, aimed at bolstering emergency response and kickstarting recovery, includes $4 million specifically allocated for expediting the rebuilding process by enhancing planning review and building inspections in fire-affected areas. This initiative is designed to help local governments in Los Angeles, Pasadena, and Malibu speed up approvals for residents to reconstruct their homes, as outlined in the amended Budget Act of 2024.

Additionally, $1 million is designated for rebuilding school facilities damaged by the fires, with the funds going to the Los Angeles Unified School District, Pasadena Unified School District, and affected charter schools. This financial support comes with provisions to extend encumbrance periods through June 30, 2026, ensuring schools can manage their recovery effectively.

Governor Newsom emphasized the state’s commitment to the recovery, contrasting California’s approach with what he described as delays by “MAGA Republicans in Washington.” He highlighted the urgency of the relief, stating, “We’re providing over $2.5 billion in immediate relief – expediting initial firestorm response and recovery efforts.”

Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas and Senate President Pro Tempore Mike McGuire echoed the governor’s sentiments, underscoring the bipartisan effort to support Los Angeles in its time of need. They praised the quick legislative action that brought this funding to fruition.

The relief package also includes measures to streamline the rebuilding process by suspending certain regulatory requirements, provide temporary housing solutions, and protect residents from price gouging and predatory real estate practices during this crisis. Governor Newsom has issued executive orders to support these initiatives, including tax relief for affected taxpayers and homeowners.

For immediate assistance, residents and businesses impacted by the fires are directed to CA.gov/LAfires for resources or to apply for disaster aid through various federal and state channels, including online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @caitlinedoran
Hard, News

Palisades Influencer’s Pet Tortoise Escapes Fire

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Caitlin Doran, Local Social Media Star, Leads Family’s Recovery from Devastating Blaze In the face of the devastating Palisades Fire,...
News, Video

(Video) Celebrating 60 Years of Academics, Arts & Athletics

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Join our international community! Preschool through 12th grade, private school in West Los Angeles, No French knowledge required to enroll. Join...

Photo: Instagram: @gottsroadside
Dining, News

Gott’s Roadside Unveils Details, Opening Date for Upcoming Santa Monica Location

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Gott’s Menu Features Burgers, Sandwiches, Salads, Tacos and Organic Shakes Gott’s Roadside, the Napa Valley eatery known for its American...
Hard, News

“All The Happiness I Accrued Had Disappeared” As Repopulation Begins, Palisades Residents Face Emotional Distress of Seeing Ruins Face-to-Face

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Areas such as those off Topanga Canyon Boulevard from Viewridge Road to Grand View Drive, and areas off Old Topanga...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

City Council Approves Formation Of Ad Hoc Committee On Wildfire Recovery

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Traci Park has resigned from her position as Chair of the 2028 Olympics Committee to focus entirely on the recovery...

Photo: Venice Neighborhood Council
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Vote by Mail Ballot Applications Open for 2025 VNC Board Election

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Per City Mandate, this election is Vote By Mail ONLY By Nick Antonicello Due to budget constraints imposed by the...
News, Video

(Video) A Plus Tree LLC: Leaders in Professional Tree Care for Homes and Businesses

January 22, 2025

Read more
January 22, 2025

The A Plus Tree team partners with and serves residential, apartment, HOA, commercial, and retail properties The A Plus Tree...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

County Board Approves Emergency Measures to Address Post-Fire Debris Flows

January 22, 2025

Read more
January 22, 2025

The measures include installing temporary flood control infrastructure, removing hazardous materials from burn zones, and coordinating with state and federal...
Hard, News

Injuries Reported in Mar Vista Car Crash

January 22, 2025

Read more
January 22, 2025

The incident occurred during the late morning hours Emergency crews were dispatched Monday morning to a traffic collision at 11459...
News, Real Estate

Venice Shorts: Councilwoman Park Addresses VNC

January 22, 2025

Read more
January 22, 2025

Councilmember reports to the community on the current state of the wildfires and the impact on Venice and Los Angeles...

Photo: GoFundMe: West Side Ballet of Santa Monica Volunteer Guild
Hard, News

Westside Ballet Community Rallies to Support 40 Families Devastated by Palisades Fire

January 21, 2025

Read more
January 21, 2025

Founded in 1967, Westside Ballet is Los Angeles’ oldest public ballet school, renowned for its inclusive approach to dance education...

Photo: Facebook: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department
Hard, News

Oregon Residents Arrested for Impersonating Firefighters in Palisades Fire Zone

January 21, 2025

Read more
January 21, 2025

When deputies stopped the a truck, they found occupants claiming to represent the “Roaring River Fire Department” Authorities arrested two...

Photo: Instagram: @venice_memes
Hard, News

Bowlero in Mar Vista Rebrands as “Lucky Strike”

January 21, 2025

Read more
January 21, 2025

Bowlero, which opened in 2015 following a retro renovation of the original AMF Mar Vista Lanes, had long been a...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Library Girl to Celebrate California and Italy Poets with Anthology Event “From Venice to Venice

January 20, 2025

Read more
January 20, 2025

All proceeds will benefit the Ruskin Group Theatre Library Girl, the long-running literary series, will present From Venice to Venice:...

Photo: palisadesforever.com
News, upbeat

Pali High School Graduates Launch Nonprofit to Help Rebuild Community

January 20, 2025

Read more
January 20, 2025

Founded by four childhood friends with deep ties to the community, Palisades Forever aims to restore the vibrant character of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR