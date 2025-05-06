Burglary Suspect Taken Into Custody, Elderly Woman Hospitalized in Venice

During the response, authorities requested an ambulance for a 70-year-old woman

A burglary suspect was taken into custody and a 70-year-old woman was hospitalized following a reported break-in at a residence along Ocean Front Walk on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the scene around 8:38 a.m. on April 30 after receiving a call about a possible burglary at 151 Ocean Front Walk. Upon arrival, officers located and detained a suspect at the scene.

During the response, authorities requested an ambulance for a 70-year-old woman at the location. The nature of her condition was not immediately disclosed, but she was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.