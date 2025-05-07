Venice Shorts: Tree Wells Widened Thanks to VSA Efforts

The VSA advocates for slow growth and the preservation of the Venice Local Coastal Specific Plan

By Nick Antonicello

Community action and improvement is the stated goal of the Venice Stakeholders led by community activist Mark Ryavec, the organization’s president.

The work you see here was conducted on Grand, where the US Post office is located.

By widening the tree wells, the longevity of the sidewalk is improved and retained as the roots will not undermine this pedestrian access.

The Venice Stakeholders Association (VSA) is a nonprofit community organization based in Venice, California.

Founded in 2010, it operates under IRS 501(c)(3) status and is led by Ryavec, a longtime public affairs consultant and former municipal staffer .

The VSA advocates for slow growth and the preservation of the Venice Local Coastal Specific Plan. Its mission encompasses neighborhood safety, improved traffic circulation, increased parking for residents, neighborhood beautification, historic preservation, habitat protection, and the safeguarding of coastal waters .

The organization has been actively involved in legal and policy initiatives concerning homelessness, urban development, and environmental issues in Venice. Notably, it has filed lawsuits challenging the establishment and extension of homeless shelters in the area, arguing that such projects violate environmental and coastal protection laws.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things, Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com