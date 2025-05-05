May 6, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Neue Focus

(PHOTOS) Stevie Nicks’ Former Marina del Rey Condo Hits Market at $3.9M

The 2,091-square-foot condo occupies the second floor of a 1972-built structure and features sweeping ocean views

A beachfront condominium in Marina del Rey once owned by Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks is up for sale, asking $3.9 million.

The two-bedroom, three-bath home was owned by Nicks in the 1970s and early 1980s and is being listed for the first time in over three decades, according to Robb Report. The residence is located in a boutique, three-unit building on Outrigger Street, just steps from the sand and within walking distance of the Venice Pier.

The current owners purchased the property in 1991 from Madeline and Philip Schwarzman, who acquired it from Nicks in 1982. Listing agent Elana Besserman of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California is the daughter of the Schwarzmans and lived in the complex as a child, as reported by Robb Report.

The 2,091-square-foot condo occupies the second floor of a 1972-built structure and features sweeping ocean views. An elevator opens directly into the unit, which includes a sunken living room with a wall of angled picture windows, a den that leads to a private balcony, and a wood-paneled kitchen with updated appliances, granite surfaces, and a center island.

Down a hallway are two bedrooms, including a primary suite with a fireplace, a large walk-in closet, and a spa-style bathroom complete with dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a glass-enclosed shower. The guest bedroom features an en-suite bath and a sunroom with beach views. Other amenities include in-unit laundry, two assigned parking spaces, and access to a shared rooftop patio.

At 76, Nicks remains active in both music and real estate. The eight-time Grammy winner is currently working on a new album and preparing for a nine-city tour set to begin in August.

The listing is held by agents of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California.

in News, Real Estate
Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Photo: X: @RogerSteeleJr
Photo: Getty
Photo: MLS.com
Photo: LADWP
Photo: Getty
