Tahitian Terrace Residents Cleared for Federal Debris Removal

The Tahitian Terrace mobile home community, nearly destroyed in the devastating January wildfire, has officially been accepted into Los Angeles County’s Private Property Debris Removal Program, officials announced this week.

The move comes after sustained advocacy by L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath and confirmation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which determined that the community met the rare criteria for inclusion. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will now oversee the clearing of debris at the site.

“Today we received confirmation that the 150 community members who call Tahitian Terrace home now have certainty that the government will clear their properties, bringing them one step closer to returning home,” said Horvath in a press release. “To our Tahitian Terrace residents, know that we are here for you every step of the way as we recover and rebuild.”

In a letter to California Office of Emergency Services Director Nancy Ward, FEMA Regional Administrator Robert J. Fenton wrote: “Tahitian Terrace is a rare and exceptional case eligible for inclusion in the PPDR program.”

Located at 16001 Pacific Coast Highway, across from Will Rogers State Beach, Tahitian Terrace was nearly leveled on Jan. 8, when wildfire swept through the hillside. Out of approximately 250 homes, only two survived the blaze, according to Santa Monica Closeup.

Built in 1963, the mobile home park was known for its ocean views and tight-knit community. In the aftermath, many residents were left displaced, their homes reduced to ash.

The County continues to advocate for similar support for residents of nearby Palisades Bowl, which remains under FEMA review.