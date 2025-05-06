County Approves Emergency Support for Stranded Marine Mammals Amid Algal Bloom Crisis

The motion comes in response to an ongoing outbreak of domoic acid poisoning—a neurotoxin produced by a harmful algal bloom that has killed or severely sickened animals

Amid a rise in the number of sick and dying marine mammals along Venice and other Los Angeles County beaches, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors passed an emergency motion Tuesday to fund rescue efforts and develop long-term strategies to address the crisis.

The motion, introduced by Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn, comes in response to an ongoing outbreak of domoic acid poisoning—a neurotoxin produced by a harmful algal bloom that has killed or severely sickened dolphins, sea lions, and other wildlife along the coast.

“We are facing an urgent crisis along our coastline,” Horvath said in a statement Tuesday. “This motion delivers critical support to the frontline responders rescuing and caring for these animals.” Hahn added that responders, particularly at the Marine Mammal Care Center (MMCC), are “overwhelmed” and need immediate assistance.

According to the motion, the County will immediately issue $100,000 to MMCC for emergency rescues and medical care, explore an additional $600,000 in funding options, and develop a regional emergency response plan. A public education campaign and longer-term funding strategies will also be created to ensure future preparedness.

The MMCC, the only NOAA-authorized responder in the area, has documented a surge in stranded animals due to domoic acid toxicity. On April 23, at least four dead dolphins were discovered on Venice Beach, according to Santa Monica Closeup. Days earlier, another dolphin washed ashore in Santa Monica.

Heal the Bay, a coastal nonprofit, warned on Instagram that these strandings reflect serious illness. “Pushing dolphins or whales back into the ocean causes more harm,” the organization said. “It’s crucial to give them space and dignity” (Instagram/@healthebay, May 2025).

To report animals in distress, call the MMCC hotline at 1-800-39-WHALE.