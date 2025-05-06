May 7, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Wikipedia Commons

County Approves Emergency Support for Stranded Marine Mammals Amid Algal Bloom Crisis

The motion comes in response to an ongoing outbreak of domoic acid poisoning—a neurotoxin produced by a harmful algal bloom that has killed or severely sickened animals

Amid a rise in the number of sick and dying marine mammals along Venice and other Los Angeles County beaches, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors passed an emergency motion Tuesday to fund rescue efforts and develop long-term strategies to address the crisis.

The motion, introduced by Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn, comes in response to an ongoing outbreak of domoic acid poisoning—a neurotoxin produced by a harmful algal bloom that has killed or severely sickened dolphins, sea lions, and other wildlife along the coast.

“We are facing an urgent crisis along our coastline,” Horvath said in a statement Tuesday. “This motion delivers critical support to the frontline responders rescuing and caring for these animals.” Hahn added that responders, particularly at the Marine Mammal Care Center (MMCC), are “overwhelmed” and need immediate assistance.

According to the motion, the County will immediately issue $100,000 to MMCC for emergency rescues and medical care, explore an additional $600,000 in funding options, and develop a regional emergency response plan. A public education campaign and longer-term funding strategies will also be created to ensure future preparedness.

The MMCC, the only NOAA-authorized responder in the area, has documented a surge in stranded animals due to domoic acid toxicity. On April 23, at least four dead dolphins were discovered on Venice Beach, according to Santa Monica Closeup. Days earlier, another dolphin washed ashore in Santa Monica.

Heal the Bay, a coastal nonprofit, warned on Instagram that these strandings reflect serious illness. “Pushing dolphins or whales back into the ocean causes more harm,” the organization said. “It’s crucial to give them space and dignity” (Instagram/@healthebay, May 2025).

To report animals in distress, call the MMCC hotline at 1-800-39-WHALE.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News

Camp Integem: Step into the Future

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

Explore, Create, and Launch Beyond! This summer, kids are invited to make magic as they journey into the fun-filled, hands-on...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Arrest Made After $56K in Jewelry Robbed from Santa Monica Home

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives review evidence and explore the possibility of additional suspects A man was arrested in...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Tahitian Terrace Residents Cleared for Federal Debris Removal

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

FEMA Regional Administrator Robert J. Fenton wrote: “Tahitian Terrace is a rare and exceptional case eligible for inclusion in the...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Burglary Suspect Taken Into Custody, Elderly Woman Hospitalized in Venice

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

During the response, authorities requested an ambulance for a 70-year-old woman A burglary suspect was taken into custody and a...
News, upbeat

Marathon From Altadena to Palisades to Raise Funds For Recovery Efforts

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

The course will pass through checkpoints, including stops in Eagle Rock, Silver Lake, Hollywood, and Santa Monica Runners will traverse...
News

‘A Wonderful Place for the Community’: Urban Jungle Celebrates One Year Anniversary

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

From soil to sanctuary, Urban Jungle, an indoor and tropical plants nursery, is celebrating one year of business this spring....

Photo: Neue Focus
News, Real Estate

(PHOTOS) Stevie Nicks’ Former Marina del Rey Condo Hits Market at $3.9M

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

The 2,091-square-foot condo occupies the second floor of a 1972-built structure and features sweeping ocean views A beachfront condominium in...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
News, upbeat

Venice High Baseball Poised to Enter City Section Playoffs as Favorites

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Despite a recent loss to San Pedro, the Gondoliers have clinched the top spot in their league and will look...

Photo: X: @RogerSteeleJr
Hard, News

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Riviera Country Club; No Injuries Reported

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Firefighters from both departments worked together to inspect the aircraft for potential damage A small aircraft made an emergency landing...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Dolphin and Sea Lion Deaths on Venice and Santa Monica Beaches Linked to Harmful Algae Bloom

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

While algal blooms and domoic acid outbreaks have occurred, this particular bloom has reportedly impacted more animals than in recent...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Triple-Lot Property on Venice Canals Hits Market for $6.9M

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Open houses for the property are scheduled to begin May 6 A rare stretch of undeveloped property along the Venice...
News, Real Estate

Palisades Real Estate Market Faces Mounting Inventory, Falling Land Values Amid Rebuild

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Price reductions are becoming more common, with weekly drops steadily increasing. Still, well-priced lots in desirable locations are finding buyers ...
Hard, News

Three Charged with Faking Ties to Palisades in FEMA Fraud Scheme

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Federal prosecutors said the defendants submitted false claims following the devastating January 2025 wildfire Three people have been charged in...
News

Summer at Crossroads: Students Create, Grow and Learn Over the Summer

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

A catalog of programs and classes has opened for Summer at Crossroads, an immersive experience for students to continue to...
News

‘Missing Puzzle Piece’: Santa Monica Fire Department Partners with Wise & Healthy Aging

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

Support Services Lead to Reduction in Frequent Emergency Calls A collaborative effort between the Santa Monica Fire Department and Wise&Healthy...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR