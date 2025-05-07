May 8, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: SMPD

Santa Monica Physical Therapist Arrested for Sexual Battery; Police Seek Additional Victims

The arrest stems from a February 19 report of a suspected sexual battery at Select Physical Therapy

A licensed physical therapist was arrested last month in connection with an alleged sexual assault during a treatment session at a Santa Monica clinic, and police are now asking the public to help identify any additional victims.

Fernando A. Salazar, 28, was arrested on April 17 by Santa Monica Police Department detectives and patrol officers for one count of sexual battery under California Penal Code 243.4(a), according to a statement released by the department.

The arrest stems from a February 19 report of a suspected sexual battery at Select Physical Therapy, located at 507 Wilshire Boulevard. Police said the alleged assault occurred during a scheduled appointment while the victim was being treated for injuries.

Detectives launched what they described as an immediate and thorough investigation, which led to Salazar’s arrest.

Authorities are now urging anyone who may have had similar experiences with the suspect to come forward. “All reports will be handled with discretion and sensitivity,” the department said.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Detective Darnell Crumpler at (310) 458-8941 or [Darnell.Crumpler@santamonica.gov](mailto:Darnell.Crumpler@santamonica.gov); Sergeant David Haro at (310) 458-8952 or [David.Haro@santamonica.gov](mailto:David.Haro@santamonica.gov); or the SMPD Watch Commander desk 24 hours a day at (310) 458-8427.

in Hard, News
