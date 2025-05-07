May 8, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Badmaash to Open Third Location in Venice This Summer

In a shift toward wellness-conscious dining, the new menu will emphasize brothy soups, raw preparations, and lighter dishes

The popular Indian restaurant Badmaash is preparing to open its third location this summer in the heart of Venice at 1616 Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

Known for its inventive take on Indian street food and traditional fare, Badmaash currently operates two successful restaurants in Downtown Los Angeles and on Fairfax Avenue in Hollywood. The Venice outpost, which replaces former restaurants Yours Truly, Piccolo, and Capri, is slated for an early summer 2025 opening, following an initial target of spring.

Founded by brothers Nakul and Arjun Mahendro and their father, Pawan, Badmaash first opened its doors in DTLA in 2013 after the family relocated from Toronto. Their Fairfax location followed in March 2020.

The Venice location promises a distinctive experience. The space will feature a semi-open kitchen, a long bar, and a communal-friendly back room, along with outdoor patio seating — a first for the brand. A bright orange marquee has already gone up at the new site, and the restaurant is currently fulfilling delivery orders via DoorDash in advance of opening its dining room.

“People are just wiser about what they’re putting in their bodies,” Nakul Mahendro told Eater LA. “We’re more thoughtful about types of preparations and how they affect your mood or how you feel. In the past, we did things like poutine, but maybe here we’ll do a hamachi crudo with the touch of an Indian palate.”

