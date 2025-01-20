Library Girl to Celebrate California and Italy Poets with Anthology Event “From Venice to Venice

All proceeds will benefit the Ruskin Group Theatre

Library Girl, the long-running literary series, will present From Venice to Venice: Poets of California and Italy on Sunday, February 9, at 7 p.m. The event celebrates a new poetry anthology edited by Mark Lipman and Anna Lombardo, showcasing a dynamic blend of voices from both regions.

The evening will feature readings by contributing poets, including Will Alexander, Iris Berry, S.A. Griffin, Susan Hayden, Richard Modiano, Harry Northup, and El Martillo Press founders David Romero and Matt Sedillo. Attendees will have the chance to hear powerful works from these celebrated poets, reflecting the rich literary traditions of California and Italy.

Tickets are $20 and include free parking and dessert. All proceeds will benefit the Ruskin Group Theatre, underscoring Library Girl’s commitment to supporting the arts.

Now in its 16th year, Library Girl was created and is produced by Susan Hayden, who continues to curate engaging and inclusive literary experiences for the Los Angeles community.

For more information, go to https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=rgt