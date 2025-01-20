January 21, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

Library Girl to Celebrate California and Italy Poets with Anthology Event “From Venice to Venice

All proceeds will benefit the Ruskin Group Theatre

Library Girl, the long-running literary series, will present From Venice to Venice: Poets of California and Italy on Sunday, February 9, at 7 p.m. The event celebrates a new poetry anthology edited by Mark Lipman and Anna Lombardo, showcasing a dynamic blend of voices from both regions.

The evening will feature readings by contributing poets, including Will Alexander, Iris Berry, S.A. Griffin, Susan Hayden, Richard Modiano, Harry Northup, and El Martillo Press founders David Romero and Matt Sedillo. Attendees will have the chance to hear powerful works from these celebrated poets, reflecting the rich literary traditions of California and Italy.

Tickets are $20 and include free parking and dessert. All proceeds will benefit the Ruskin Group Theatre, underscoring Library Girl’s commitment to supporting the arts.

Now in its 16th year, Library Girl was created and is produced by Susan Hayden, who continues to curate engaging and inclusive literary experiences for the Los Angeles community.

For more information, go to https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=rgt

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department
Hard, News

Oregon Residents Arrested for Impersonating Firefighters in Palisades Fire Zone

January 21, 2025

Read more
January 21, 2025

When deputies stopped the a truck, they found occupants claiming to represent the “Roaring River Fire Department” Authorities arrested two...

Photo: Instagram: @venice_memes
Hard, News

Bowlero in Mar Vista Rebrands as “Lucky Strike”

January 21, 2025

Read more
January 21, 2025

Bowlero, which opened in 2015 following a retro renovation of the original AMF Mar Vista Lanes, had long been a...

Photo: palisadesforever.com
News, upbeat

Pali High School Graduates Launch Nonprofit to Help Rebuild Community

January 20, 2025

Read more
January 20, 2025

Founded by four childhood friends with deep ties to the community, Palisades Forever aims to restore the vibrant character of...
News, upbeat

Venice Chamber Events to Bolster Community Ties Amid Fire Recovery Efforts

January 20, 2025

Read more
January 20, 2025

Both events aim to provide a space for reflection, connection, and solidarity In the wake of devastating fires, the Venice...

Photo: Instagram: @bgcmalibu90265
Hard, News

Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Relaunches Emergency Relief Fund for Pali Fire Victims

January 20, 2025

Read more
January 20, 2025

The fund will support affected individuals and families by providing resources such as temporary housing, shelter, and essential items including...

Photo: Instagram: @zooeydeschanel
News, Real Estate

Zooey Deschanel Mourns Loss of Childhood Home in Palisades Fire “Full of Too Many Incredible Memories to Count”

January 20, 2025

Read more
January 20, 2025

The home earned it the nickname “The Church” among her childhood friends Zooey Deschanel’s childhood home, a historic 1920s Spanish...
News

Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory Issued for Los Angeles County Amid Strong Santa Ana Windstorm

January 19, 2025

Read more
January 19, 2025

Public Health Warns of Poor Air Quality, Health Risks as Winds Stir Pollutants From Burn Scars The Los Angeles County...
News, Real Estate

Red Flag Warning: Santa Ana Winds and Extreme Fire Danger Again Predicted This Week

January 19, 2025

Read more
January 19, 2025

Winds Up to 100 MPH Expected; Residents Urged to Prepare for Critical Fire Weather  The National Weather Service has issued...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

Parts of Palisades Reopen as Containment Efforts Continue

January 17, 2025

Read more
January 17, 2025

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the repopulation of several zones, marking a significant step in the recovery Parts...
Hard, News

L.A. Officials Field Heated Questions from Distressed Palisades Residents at Town Hall

January 17, 2025

Read more
January 17, 2025

Officials detail fire containment efforts, home access timelines, and future wildfire prevention plans as residents express frustration over delays By...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

SMPD Identify Suspect in Fatal Broadway Shooting, But Search Continues

January 17, 2025

Read more
January 17, 2025

Authorities Continue to Review Witness Statements and Surveillance Footage as Part of Their Ongoing Investigation Authorities have identified a suspect...

Photo: JINS
News, upbeat

JINS Eyewear Opens Venice Store, Launches Wildfire Relief Donation Drive

January 16, 2025

Read more
January 16, 2025

The New Store, Located at 1227 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Introduces a Digital-First Shopping Experience Japanese eyewear brand JINS will open...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

Pali Charter High Seeks Temporary Campus and Donations After Devastating Fires

January 16, 2025

Read more
January 16, 2025

The school is calling on local businesses, organizations, and individuals to help secure a temporary space Palisades Charter High School...

Photo: Instagram: @pacificcatch
Dining, News

Bay Area Fish House Makes L.A. Debut in Santa Monica

January 16, 2025

Read more
January 16, 2025

Pacific Catch Brings Sustainable Seafood and Pacific Rim Flavors to Santa Monica in Its First LA-Area Location Pacific Catch West...
News, upbeat

$12M Relief Fund Established for LA Artists Affected by Wildfires

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

The Initiative Is Spearheaded by the J. Paul Getty Trust, With Backing From the Mohn Art Collective, East West Bank,...

