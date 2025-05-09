Santa Monica Pier to Host Final Locals’ Night of the Season on May 15

Highlights include a classic car show, free salsa lessons, and performances by punk bands Cycotic Youth and No Reaction

The Santa Monica Pier will hold its final Locals’ Night of the 2024–25 season on Thursday, May 15, from 3:30 to 10 p.m., offering a free community event with live music, activities, and local engagement. The event, part of a Third Thursday tradition running from September to May, is organized by the Santa Monica Pier Corporation and hosted by Pacific Park.

The evening features performances by punk bands Cycotic Youth and No Reaction, alongside DJ URL spinning in the Car Clubs Zone. Other highlights include a classic car show, free salsa lessons with instructor Courtney Parisi, and storytime sessions by Books & Cookies at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Local artisans and small businesses will also be present from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

A key event is the 5th Annual Rick Crocker 5K Challenge at 4 p.m., a memorial run-walk honoring fallen Santa Monica Police Officer Rick Crocker. The event supports the Santa Monica Police Activities League (PAL), with an entry fee of $45 for adults—free for youth and active military. Registration is required online.

Local nonprofits and youth programs, including Santa Monica High School Football and Lincoln Middle School Art Department, will be showcased. The event encourages attendees to arrive via rideshare, Metro, bus, or bike, with the pier located at 200 Santa Monica Pier, Suite A. Free tickets are available on Eventbrite.