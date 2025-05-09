May 9, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Paliskates

Avril Lavigne Partners with Palisades Skate Shop for Sweatshirt Fundraiser

The sweatshirt, blending Lavigne’s signature style with Paliskates’ skate culture roots, is on sale

Three months after its spotlight moment at the 2025 Grammy Awards, Paliskates, a historic Pacific Palisades skate shop, is teaming up with pop-punk star Avril Lavigne for a limited edition sweatshirt release to fund rebuilding efforts following the devastating Palisades fire. The shop, a community cornerstone since 1999, was destroyed in the wildfire that swept through the area.

The sweatshirt, blending Lavigne’s signature style with Paliskates’ skate culture roots, is on sale. EST. All proceeds will support the shop’s reconstruction, with the custom-designed piece screen-printed in Los Angeles by local artists. Quantities are limited, and the item will be available exclusively at paliskates.net/avril, with direct donations also accepted at paliskates.net/donate.

Paliskates, the longest-running female-owned skate shop in the U.S., has been a hub for skaters and surfers for over 25 years. Founder Erica Simpson emphasized its role as a “second home” for generations, noting its support for young skaters and local events. The shop’s flagship location was lost in the fire, shortly after its 25th anniversary celebration in December 2024.

Lavigne, who first collaborated with Paliskates during the Grammys with a surprise appearance in a commercial supporting fire-affected businesses, spoke on the partnership. “Paliskates is more than a store—it’s a place skaters and artists have called home for over 25 years,” she said. “It’s going to take years to rebuild, but with businesses like Paliskates leading the way, the community will come back stronger.”

The collaboration follows Paliskates’ ongoing recovery efforts, which have included online operations and community support via social media after the fire. Interested buyers can sign up for notifications about the release at paliskates.net/merch.

