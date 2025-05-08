May 9, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: Pocket Park Victim to Homeless Encampment

Parcel Located at South Venice and Ocean Littered With Personal Items, Shopping Carts

By Nick Antonicello 

A pocket park dedicated to the history and legacy of the Venice Tigers, a minor league baseball club that played in the Pacific Coast League from 1913 to 1915, is now besieged with a homeless encampment and has been littered with personal items and a shopping cart that is now blocking sidewalk access on South Venice Blvd. 

Beyond the carriage, a bicycle, cooler and other personal belongings were scattered around the park that sits between South Venice and Mildred along Ocean Avenue.

While dozens of items were in clear display around the park, no individuals were within the park or occupied area. This park is across the street from the Venice Free Public Library where several homeless individuals sleep in the evening. 

There was signage that a cleanup was forthcoming posted on the tree to the left and in the back of this pocket parcel. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who covers the current encampment crisis on the streets of Venice. Have and encampment or RV issue on your block or street, e-mail him at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Santa Monica Pier Corporation
News, upbeat

Santa Monica Pier to Host Final Locals’ Night of the Season on May 15

May 9, 2025

Read more
May 9, 2025

Highlights include a classic car show, free salsa lessons, and performances by punk bands Cycotic Youth and No Reaction The...

Photo: Paliskates
News, upbeat

Avril Lavigne Partners with Palisades Skate Shop for Sweatshirt Fundraiser

May 9, 2025

Read more
May 9, 2025

The sweatshirt, blending Lavigne’s signature style with Paliskates’ skate culture roots, is on sale Three months after its spotlight moment...
News

Sunshine Beach Volleyball Camps: Register Open for Summer Camps

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Summer is coming. For young volleyball athletes, that means registration for the Sunshine Westside Beach Camp and South Bay Beach...

Photo: Official
Food & Drink, News

World-Class Brew: Santa Monica’s Own Takes Home Top Beer Honors

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Basil, Citrus, and Craftsmanship: See Which Local Brewery Just Won Big Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) just took home a...

Photo: ARCANE Space
News, upbeat

Group Exhibition “Boulders” Showcases Work by 34 Artists at Arcane Space

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

The exhibition emphasizes “mutual support, collective strength, and an unflinching engagement with this current moment.” A new group exhibition opening...
News, Video

(Video) A Fourth Palisades Restaurant Reopens Months After the Wildfires

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

The Reopening Coincided with Cinco de Mayo Celebrations The Reopening Coincided with Cinco de Mayo Celebrations. pic.twitter.com/gHgWqVSjY8 — Santa Monica...
News

Shore Hotel: Your Destination for Local Events, Celebrations

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Cinco de Mayo, Pride Month and More Parties This Summer Shore Hotel, a luxury hotel nestled in the heart of...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Tree Wells Widened Thanks to VSA Efforts

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

The VSA advocates for slow growth and the preservation of the Venice Local Coastal Specific Plan By Nick Antonicello  Community...
Dining, News

Badmaash to Open Third Location in Venice This Summer

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

In a shift toward wellness-conscious dining, the new menu will emphasize brothy soups, raw preparations, and lighter dishes The popular...

Photo: Facebook: @Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce
Dining, News

Chef Zach Pollack Opens Italian-Californian Restaurant Cosetta in Santa Monica

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

The menu includes bar offerings like bluefin tartare with ossobuco aioli and small plates such as burrata agnolotti salad Cosetta,...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Santa Monica Physical Therapist Arrested for Sexual Battery; Police Seek Additional Victims

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

The arrest stems from a February 19 report of a suspected sexual battery at Select Physical Therapy A licensed physical...
News

Camp Integem: Step into the Future

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

Explore, Create, and Launch Beyond! This summer, kids are invited to make magic as they journey into the fun-filled, hands-on...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Arrest Made After $56K in Jewelry Robbed from Santa Monica Home

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives review evidence and explore the possibility of additional suspects A man was arrested in...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Tahitian Terrace Residents Cleared for Federal Debris Removal

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

FEMA Regional Administrator Robert J. Fenton wrote: “Tahitian Terrace is a rare and exceptional case eligible for inclusion in the...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Burglary Suspect Taken Into Custody, Elderly Woman Hospitalized in Venice

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

During the response, authorities requested an ambulance for a 70-year-old woman A burglary suspect was taken into custody and a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR