Venice Shorts: Pocket Park Victim to Homeless Encampment

Parcel Located at South Venice and Ocean Littered With Personal Items, Shopping Carts

By Nick Antonicello

A pocket park dedicated to the history and legacy of the Venice Tigers, a minor league baseball club that played in the Pacific Coast League from 1913 to 1915, is now besieged with a homeless encampment and has been littered with personal items and a shopping cart that is now blocking sidewalk access on South Venice Blvd.

Beyond the carriage, a bicycle, cooler and other personal belongings were scattered around the park that sits between South Venice and Mildred along Ocean Avenue.

While dozens of items were in clear display around the park, no individuals were within the park or occupied area. This park is across the street from the Venice Free Public Library where several homeless individuals sleep in the evening.

There was signage that a cleanup was forthcoming posted on the tree to the left and in the back of this pocket parcel.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who covers the current encampment crisis on the streets of Venice.