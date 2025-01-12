Red Flag Warning Extended as Fire Risk Persists Across Los Angeles County

Santa Ana Winds and Critical Fire Conditions Expected To Last in Next Week

While the two most destructive fires in Los Angeles’ history are still burning, the National Weather Service of Los Angeles has issued a continuation of the Critical Fire Weather warning and Red Flag Warning from last week. The winds were one of the most significant factors in the firestorm on Tuesday through Wednesday.

The combination of life-threatening winds, dangerously low humidity, and parched vegetation from eight months without rain will continue to create a significant wildfire risk across Southern California, expected to persist through Wednesday, January 15 at 6:00 p.m., NWS LA officials warn. The strongest winds are predicted to occur on Tuesday, according to Fire Chief Kristen Crowley.

Residents are urged to practice fire safety by avoiding activities that could spark a fire, promptly reporting any signs of smoke, and staying informed on evacuation protocols.

The warnings cover the Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, where damaging winds could uproot trees, down power lines, and cause widespread outages. High-profile vehicles are advised to avoid travel in affected areas, as driving may be hazardous.

CalTrans District 7 posted a social media advisory on Twitter to remind residents about the dangers of driving in windy conditions, “High winds may cause trees to fall on roadways. Watch the video below to see how crews respond to tree emergencies. If you drive by crews, slow down and give them space to work. Please stay alert and drive carefully.”

Officials recommend residents remain in lower levels of their homes during the windstorm and avoid windows. Falling debris and tree limbs pose additional risks. “If you must drive, exercise extreme caution,” said emergency services in a public advisory.