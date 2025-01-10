Venice Shorts: Chamber Welcomes Wallerstein as New CEO

The Venice Chamber of Commerce announces Karin Wallerstein’s appointment as its new chief executive officer

By Nick Antonicello

A long-time Venetian and active community member who brings experience, dedication, and passion to her new role as chief executive officer.



A fourteen-year Venice resident, Wallerstein has been deeply involved in the local community.

She has served on the Venice Chamber of Commerce Board for three years, most recently as Membership Director. Karin also serves as Vice President of the Santa Monica Rotary Club, where she has led philanthropic initiatives and worked tirelessly to support that city.



“I am honored and excited to lead the Venice Chamber of Commerce into its next chapter,” said Wallerstein. “With the blend of the unique Venice character and the Chamber as a catalyst for economic growth, we can see a thriving Venice for all to enjoy!”



Karin earned a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice and Research from John Jay College in New York City and has devoted her time and leadership skills to various community efforts. In addition to her work with the Chamber and Rotary Club, Karin is a Notary Public. She believes in teamwork and collaboration and is eager to foster strong relationships within the Venice community to drive growth and opportunity.



Karin steps into the role as the Chamber bids farewell to Donna Lasman, who is moving on and exploring new possibilities after 14 years of dedicated service. Donna has been a cornerstone of the Venice Chamber, overseeing numerous initiatives and fostering community engagement.



Reflecting on her tenure, Donna shared: “I am grateful and honored to have served the Venice community and blessed to have worked with so many gifted and dedicated people who have generously volunteered their time and talents to support the Chamber and Venice. I am confident that Karin’s leadership, abilities, energy, and passion are perfect for the new and exciting direction for the Chamber!”



The Venice Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to welcome Karin Wallerstein as its new CEO and looks forward to an exciting new chapter under her leadership. The Chamber and the Venice neighborhood will continue to grow and thrive, building on the strong foundation established by Lasman and the board members who served during her tenure as CEO.

To join the Venice Chamber, contact them at info@venicechamber.net

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two resident of the community who covers all things Venice. Antonicello is also a member of the Venice Chamber. Have a take or a tip all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com