January 8, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Palisades Fire Erupts Amid Severe Windstorm in Moving Towards Santa Monica, Brentwood and West LA

Pacific Palisades Wildfire at 2920 Acres, Mandatory Evacuations Ordered in Multiple Areas

This article will be updated as events unfold.

The fire started at 10:30 a.m. and has exploded to 2920 acres and growing due to the extreme wind conditions as of 6:30 p.m. The blaze originated from the 1100 block of N. Piedra Morada Drive. There are over 250 LAFD firefighters in addition to neighboring agencies at work on the fire. The 10 Freeway West at Lincoln has been closed.

Update as of 12:11 a.m.: The City of Malibu urges all residents not under evacuation orders to prepare to leave. The Palisades Fire is uncontained, fueled by Santa Ana winds. Evacuate now, especially if you need extra time or have pets/livestock. Find your evacuation zone at http://Protect.Genasys.com/Search. Avoid south/east PCH

Update as of 6:26 p.m. All LAFD members who are currently off-duty are requested to call the DOC at 213-576-8962 with their availability for recall. The worst winds of the storm will begin at 10:00 p.m.

This video is from inside a home in Pacific Palisades: 

Anywhere between 30 and 100 cars were abandoned on the streets of Pacific Palisades and the LAFD have advised that a dozer will be used to clear cars. Actor Steve Guttenberg appeared on live television telling the reporter that friends of his were trapped at the top of a hill because of the abandoned cars and pleaded for anyone who does leave their car to flee to leave their keys in the car so it can be moved. He stated that he had been moving as many cars as he could.

The City of Malibu has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Zone MAL-C111-B (east of Las Flores Mesa, west of Tuna Canyon). It says, as of 2:03 p.m. “Evacuate now.” and an evacuation warning, for Malibu Zone MAL-C111-A (east of Carbon Beach Terrace, west of Las Flores Mesa Drive). “Be ready to evacuate.” at 2:06 p.m. The Getty Villa is in the path of the fire heading west towards Malibu.

The evacuation order area is the entire Pacific Palisades area. Residents in the affected zone are urged to leave immediately for their safety. Road closures now include Southbound PCH at Los Flores Canyon Road, Southbound PCH at Topanga Canyon Boulevard, and Coastline Boulevard at Southbound PCH. All traffic is being diverted to northbound PCH at this time.

The City of Santa Monica has issued an evacuation order for residents above San Vicente Boulevard, between Ocean Boulevard and 26th Street, due to the advancing Palisades Fire. Residents in the affected area are urged to use Wilshire Boulevard to evacuate immediately.

An Evacuation Warning has been issued for all areas north of Montana to San Vicente. Evacuation Warning: Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

The Westwood Recreation Center, located at 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd., has been designated as an evacuation center. The center is equipped to accept small animals. The Dream Center in Hollywood at 2301 Bellevue Avenue has also opened as an evacuation center. The evacuation location for residents with livestock is Pierce College. The Agoura Animal Center is also accepting smaller animals.

For the latest updates, including an interactive evacuation map and fire status, visit the Los Angeles Fire Department’s website at lafd.org/news/palisades-fire-0.

During the LAFD press conference at 3:30, Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsay Horvath gave an update for Palisades area schools on behalf of the Los Angeles Unified School District officials who were unable to get to the press conference. Topanga Elementary at Woodland Hills Academy will be relocated all week. Palisades Charter Elementary School and Marquez Charter Elementary School will relocate to Brentwood Elementary Science Magnet at 740 Gretna Green Way tomorrow.

Pali High School is currently on winter break but is currently on fire. The Palisades Playhouse, which is nearby, is burning. The Standard Design Nursery has burned down.

Paul Revere Charter Middle School will relocate to University High School Charter at 11800 Texas Ave, Los Angeles. Canyon Elementary will be relocated to a location that has yet to be determined. Affected schools are communicating directly with families. Please stay tuned for updates. If you need additional support, please contact the LAUSD Family Hotline at (213) 443-1300.

According to a social media post from The Getty Villa, despite a report from the Los Angeles Times, the museum is safe, “A brush fire started late this morning in the Pacific Palisades, fueled by extremely high winds. We swiftly closed the Villa to non-emergency staff, and the site is, in any case, closed to the public on Tuesdays. The Getty Villa will remain closed at least through Monday, January 13. We, of course, are very concerned for our neighbors in the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and the surrounding areas.

Fortunately, Getty had made extensive efforts to clear brush from the surrounding area as part of its fire mitigation efforts throughout the year. Some trees and vegetation on site have burned, but no structures are on fire, and staff and the collection remain safe.”

The City of Malibu’s social media posted this update at noon, “Southbound Pacific Coast Highway is closed at Topanga Canyon Blvd due to the brush fire response in Pacific Palisades. Extremely dangerous fire weather and high winds continue. Be cautious on the roads, and watch for emergency personnel. Be prepared for evacuations.” The city is monitoring the Palisades fire and adds that “SCE is shutting off power to Cuthbert, Galahad, and Cuthbert circuits in Malibu due to dangerous fire weather. Other circuits may follow.”

in News
Related Posts
Hard, News

(Photos) Palisades Fire Seen Miles Away by Locals of Venice Beach

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

As the 3,000-acre Palisades fire ravages a community miles away, its orange glow and billowing smoke can be seen by...
News, Video

 (Video) Palisades Resident Records Raging Fire From Within Home

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

This Palisadian Filmed as the Neighborhood’s Devastating Wildfire Raged Just Outside His Window This Palisadian Filmed as the Neighborhood’s Devastating...

Photo: Facebook: Phil Brock
Hard, News

Here’s What’s Been Damaged After One Day of Devastating, 3,000-Acre Palisades Fire

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

An evacuation center at Westwood Recreation Center, located at 1350 S Sepulveda Blvd., is open for evacuees and accepts small...

Photo: Citizen
Hard, News

Authorities Extinguish Small Fire on Side of Marina del Rey Apartment Building

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

A Video Posted on the Citizen App Showed Multiple Police Cars on the Scene By Zach Armstrong Deputies extinguished a...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Homeless Man Struck Near Same Intersection of Tragic Hit-and-Run of Vietnam Veteran

January 7, 2025

Read more
January 7, 2025

This Intersection Has Been Under Scrutiny Since a Tragic Hit-And-Run on Dec. 22 Claimed the Life of 85-Year-Old Judy Mershon...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

January 7, 2025

Read more
January 7, 2025

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Two Comedy Shows Coming to Mar Vista Grocery Store

January 6, 2025

Read more
January 6, 2025

A Curated Selection of Asian and International Groceries Will Be Provided Alongside the Entertainment Fatty Mart in Mar Vista is...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

Gov. Newsom: “New Offshore Drilling Has No Place in California”

January 6, 2025

Read more
January 6, 2025

The Biden Administration’s Recent Move Safeguards Over 625 Million Acres across the U.S., Including The Pacific Coast of California California...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Collision at Navy Street Injures At Least One Victim

January 6, 2025

Read more
January 6, 2025

The Accident Led to Traffic Disruptions A vehicle accident causing injuries was reported Friday evening at 1 Navy St. in...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

This 47-Unit Santa Monica Apartment Complex Is Going for $22M

January 5, 2025

Read more
January 5, 2025

The Half-Acre Lot Includes 33 On-Site Parking Spaces, Additional Driveway Parking and a Swimming Pool A midcentury multifamily property offering...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

Up To $25K Reward Offered For Info on October Hit-and-Run That Left Woman With Severe Injuries

January 5, 2025

Read more
January 5, 2025

The Reward Is Part of the City of Los Angeles’ Hit-And-Run Reward Program Trust Fund Detectives with the Los Angeles...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

This 3-Bed Oceanfront Marina del Rey Condo is Going for $4.25M

January 5, 2025

Read more
January 5, 2025

Built in 1971 and Recently Remodeled, The Condo Combines Modern Design with Natural Materials A luxury oceanfront condominium offering panoramic...
Hard, News

Speed Limit Adjustments Finalize Across Santa Monica, More Streets Scheduled in Coming Weeks

January 3, 2025

Read more
January 3, 2025

The Santa Monica City Council Unanimously Approved the Speed Limit Recommendations in August 2024, and the Department of Transportation Has...
News

Farm Hall: The US Premiere of a Tense Historical Drama

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

Coming January 2025 at the Promenade Playhouse The development of the atomic bomb by J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Mayor Bass Launches Initiative to House Homeless Veterans Following Federal Policy Change

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

The Announcement Comes as Recent Department of Housing and Urban Development Data Shows a 10% Decrease in Street Homelessness in...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR