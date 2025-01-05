This 47-Unit Santa Monica Apartment Complex Is Going for $22M

The Half-Acre Lot Includes 33 On-Site Parking Spaces, Additional Driveway Parking and a Swimming Pool

A midcentury multifamily property offering 47 units in the heart of Santa Monica is on the market for $21,995,000. Located at 537 San Vicente Blvd., the 40,412-square-foot building presents a unique investment opportunity in one of Los Angeles County’s most sought-after rental markets.

Built in 1957, the property features a mix of 19 one-bedroom, one-bath units and 14 two-bedroom, two-bath units. Each unit is designed with a spacious layout, ample natural light, and potential for significant rental growth. The half-acre lot includes 33 on-site parking spaces, additional driveway parking, a laundry facility, and a swimming pool.

Priced at $544 per square foot and positioned within walking distance of Montana Avenue, the property represents an appealing prospect for investors seeking a turnkey opportunity in a high-demand market.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/537-San-Vicente-Blvd_Santa-Monica_CA_90402_M23274-70473?from=srp-list-card