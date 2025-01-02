Mar Vista Restaurant “Rustic Kitchen” to Close After Nearly a Decade

Owners Noelle and John Fanaris announce bittersweet decision to shutter the neighborhood favorite as their 10-year lease ends

Rustic Kitchen, a cherished neighborhood restaurant and wine bar in Mar Vista, is set to close its doors permanently after nearly a decade of serving the community. Owners Noelle and John Fanaris announced the decision on the restaurant’s Instagram page, citing the conclusion of their 10-year lease as a pivotal factor.

“It is with humble gratitude and a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Rustic Kitchen,” the post read. “This loss has been a very difficult and emotional decision, but we are at the end of our ten-year lease and have decided it’s time to move on to the next life adventure, whatever that might be.”

The restaurant’s final night of service will be January 4. The Fanarises expressed heartfelt thanks to their staff, both past and present, for their dedication, as well as to the Mar Vista community for nearly a decade of support. “We set out to create a cozy, neighborhood restaurant with excellent food and a world-class wine list and are very proud of our accomplishments,” the owners wrote.

Rustic Kitchen opened in late 2015 in a former photography store on Centinela Avenue. As reported by Eater LA at the time, the restaurant quickly became a local favorite, offering comfort food staples like mac and cheese and steak frites, alongside an eclectic wine selection. The cozy space featured seating for 36 diners and a small sidewalk patio, with a retail section that sold specialty items like organic eggs and Groundwork coffee.

By day, Rustic Kitchen operated as a casual café, transitioning into a warm and inviting wine bar and restaurant by night. Menu highlights included the Connecticut-style lobster roll, pan-roasted salmon with truffle mashed potatoes, and a house-made bread pudding served with McConnell’s Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. The restaurant also earned praise for its diverse and educational wine offerings.

For Noelle and John Fanaris, who were both born and raised in Los Angeles, Rustic Kitchen was more than just a restaurant—it was a gathering place for friends and neighbors. “Mar Vista has a truly special place in our hearts, and we appreciate being a part of this community,” they wrote in their farewell message.