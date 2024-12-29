Venice Arts Opens Spring Registration for Youth Workshops

The Workshops Offer Ages 10 to 18 the Chance to Explore Photography, Filmmaking, Animation, and Narrative Illustration

Venice Arts has announced open registration for its 2025 spring workshops, offering young people aged 10 to 18 the chance to explore photography, filmmaking, animation, and narrative illustration.

The workshops run from February 19 to May 6, with advanced workshops beginning earlier on February 8.

The spring curriculum encourages creativity and skill-building through hands-on projects, utilizing high-quality equipment and software. Students will also participate in field trips and in-class activities designed to help them express their unique perspectives. All materials and equipment are provided, and limited transportation is available on weekdays for middle school students.

For teens, the program offers additional support with scholarships, awards, and guidance for college and creative career pathways. The workshops are free for low-income families, while tuition for other participants is $550 per 10-week session. Scholarships and payment plans are available for families who qualify.

Advanced workshops, open to students with at least two years of experience in their chosen medium, require a 24-week commitment over the academic year and focus on portfolio-building and impactful projects. Tuition for advanced programs is $825 per 12-week semester, with priority given to low-income families.

Classes take place on weekdays and Saturdays at Venice Arts. Specific offerings include animation, mixed media arts, film, photography, and narrative illustration, with unique themes such as “Freaky Friday (But It’s Saturday)” and “Photo Stories: Flora and Fauna.”

Registration is ongoing through January 8, 2025. Interested families can register online, in person by appointment, or by calling 310-392-0846. More details are available at venicearts.org/schedule.