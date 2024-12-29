$75M Malibu Estate Hits Market on Coveted “Billionaire’s Beach”

The Home Offers Sweeping Views of the Queen’s Necklace, Palos Verdes, and Catalina Island

A sprawling estate on Malibu’s exclusive Carbon Beach, also known as “Billionaire’s Beach,” has been listed for $75 million. The property, located at 22368 Pacific Coast Highway, boasts over 11,000 square feet of living space, nine bedrooms, and 11 full baths, along with three half baths.

Situated on a massive lot with approximately 120 feet of ocean frontage, the home offers sweeping views of the Queen’s Necklace, Palos Verdes, and Catalina Island.

The two-story residence features a primary suite with ocean-facing views, a fireplace, a private balcony, two dedicated bathrooms, and an adjacent sitting room. All other bedrooms are ensuite, including accommodations for staff. Additional amenities include an executive office, a professionally equipped gym, and a living room that converts into a professional-grade theater.

The outdoor space is designed for entertaining, with a large oceanfront pool and spa, expansive seating areas, and an outdoor kitchen. Steps lead directly to the wide sandy beach, enhancing the property’s appeal for those seeking the ultimate coastal lifestyle.

