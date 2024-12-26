L.A. Moonlight Fireworks Cruise in Marina del Rey to Ring in 2025

The Entertainer Yacht departs from Fisherman’s Village, located at 13755 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

Los Angeles partygoers can celebrate the arrival of 2025 in style aboard the Entertainer Yacht for the Moonlight Fireworks Cruise on New Year’s Eve. Hosted by VIP Nightlife, the event promises a glamorous evening complete with DJs, open bars, hors d’oeuvres, and views of Marina del Rey.

The four-hour cruise begins at 9:30 p.m. on December 31 and concludes at 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The event includes premium perks such as a complimentary glass of champagne upon boarding, an ultra-premium open bar, and an array of appetizers served until midnight. Live entertainment will be provided by DJs Philmor and Jon Smooth, who will perform across three decks of the luxury yacht, offering top 40 hits and open-format music.

Guests can enjoy the Marina’s spectacular skyline and two New Year’s Eve firework displays at 9 p.m. and midnight. VIP ticket holders will have access to exclusive seating areas, private bars, and upgraded party favors.

The event is strictly for guests aged 21 and over. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as gates close promptly at 10:25 p.m., with no late arrivals or refunds permitted. Formal attire is required, and parking in Marina del Rey is expected to be limited, with special event rates of $20 in effect at nearby lots.

The Entertainer Yacht departs from Fisherman’s Village, located at 13755 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey. For an unforgettable New Year’s Eve, partygoers can count on stunning views, lively music, and a luxurious experience.

For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/la-new-years-eve-moonlight-fireworks-cruise-2025-tickets-855133155287.