Micro-Amusement Park “Two Bit Circus” Opens Pop-Up on The Promenade

Guests Can Enjoy Unlimited Gameplay for a $25 Admission Fee, With Highlights Including a VR-Enhanced “Cocktail Shooter” Game

Two Bit Circus, the high-tech entertainment company known for its immersive and interactive experiences, has launched a pop-up arcade on Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade. 

The pop-up, which opened Dec. 14 and spans 4,000 square feet, offers a scaled-down version of the company’s signature “Micro-Amusement Park” and is set to run through Jan. 5, with the possibility of an extension, founder Brent Bushnell told the Los Angeles Times

The site, located at 1220 3rd St Promenade, offers a mix of arcade classics, multiplayer games, and innovative experiences like augmented reality battles and group game show-style competitions. Guests can enjoy unlimited gameplay for a $25 admission fee, with highlights including a VR-enhanced “cocktail shooter” game and multiplayer stand-up games like Frogger and Marble Madness, as reported by LA Times

“Downtown L.A. was great for adults and corporate events, but families and tourists were harder to reach,” Bushnell told LA Times. “Santa Monica lets us hit all those audiences.”

