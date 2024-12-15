Venice Shorts: A $1.56M Grab!

Freddie Freeman’s Historic Walk-Off World Series Grand Slam Auctions For $1.56 Million To Venice Local

By Nick Antonicello

Christmas came early for the Ruderman family this year as the walk-off grand slam homer by Freddie Freeman in Game #1 of the 2024 World Series fetched $1,560,000, in a recently concluded bidding by SCP Auctions of Laguna Niguel.

The first-pitch fastball that was jacked into the right-field seats was secured by Zac Ruderman and his Dad Nico Ruderman, a longtime Venetian activist and member of the local neighborhood council.

The first grand slam walk off in World Series history, the ball was secured by the father and son team who are passionate Dodger fans and Zac in particular, a big Freddie Freeman follower.

The elder Ruderman can be seen around Venice in his throwback, Brooklyn Dodgers cap.

Freeman, who is a former regular season MVP was named World Series MVP for his historic heroics.

The first walk off grand slam gave the Dodgers a dramatic 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees. This was the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history and only the second in postseason play. The moment cemented Freeman’s legacy as one of baseball’s clutch performers and drew comparisons to Kirk Gibson’s iconic 1988 walk-off home run​, that ironically was never declared or secured, as the owner of that prized possession remains unknown some 36 years later.

The baseball was ultimately retrieved by 10-year-old Venice resident Zac Ruderman, who attended the game with his Mom and Dad. The Ruderman’s hope it might be ultimately displayed at Dodger Stadium as a cherished piece of baseball history.

For more information about the sale, e-mail info@scpauctions.com or visit them online at www.scpauctions.com. SCP is a well-respected sports cards & memorabilia auctioneer.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood who covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com