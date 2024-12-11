TONIGHT: La Cabaña to Celebrate 60 Years with a Throwback Fiesta

La Cabaña Began in 1963 as a Small, Thatched-Roof Hut, or “CabañA,” and Has Grown Into a Beloved Venice Landmark

Venice’s iconic La Cabaña restaurant is marking its 60th anniversary with a celebration for the ages on Thursday, December 12 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 738 Rose Avenue.

The anniversary party will feature mariachi performances on the rooftop, legendary margaritas, and ice-cold cervezas. As a nostalgic nod to its founding year in 1963, La Cabaña is rolling back its menu prices: enjoy dishes like $0.35 albondigas soup, $0.85 botanas, and $2.50 combo plates. The evening kicks off at 4 p.m. with a Venice Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony.

La Cabaña began in 1963 as a small, thatched-roof hut, or “cabaña,” and has grown into a beloved Venice landmark, as detailed by Venice Papparazi. Known for handmade tortillas and authentic Mexican dishes like carnitas and carne adobada, the restaurant has remained true to its roots.

For more information, visit lacabanavenice.com