December 3, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: VNC Candidate Filings Open for 2025 Election

All Twenty-One Board Seats up for Grabs as Election Is Scheduled for March

By Nick Antonicello

The bi-annual election of the Neighborhood Council of Venice (www.venicenc.org), will take place in March of 2025 and all interested Venetians are urged to consider running for this 21-member, all-volunteer body.

The Neighborhood Council system is the first line of communication between individuals in the community and the Los Angeles municipal government. The current NC invites all stakeholders to get involved in this grass roots democracy.

The board is composed of a President, Vice-President, Treasurer, Secretary, Communications Officer, Land Use & Planning Chair (LUPC), as well as an Outreach Officer. There is also a Community Interest Officer (1), and thirteen Community Officers in which voting stakeholders have just a single selection.  

All candidates are directly elected and run at-large.

The Neighborhood Council has numerous Standing Committees and Ad-hoc Committees in which stakeholders are encouraged to join.

The first step is generating candidates that are interested in representing Venice on the Neighborhood Council.

Candidate filing is open through Monday, December 30, 2024 at 11:59 PM.

Please see the below email from the Los Angeles City Clerk’s Office for candidate filing information.

To run as a candidate, persons interested must be a stakeholder in Venice – that is they must live, work, or own real property, or have a community interest  in Venice.

For more information on the election, please visit the VNC Elections page here: https://www.venicenc.org/elections

Or you can contact Community Officer Christopher Lee at Christopher.lee@venicenc.org or call 646-808-6385.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood who exclusively covers and reports on the deliberations of this local NC. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice?

Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

Dear Neighborhood Council Board Members,

This is a reminder that candidate filing for Venice opens today and will remain open until Monday, December 30, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. 

Please inform any stakeholders who are interested in running for a board seat to complete a candidate filing application online using the NC Portal or complete and download a fillable paper application here.

We have additional candidate filing resources available at clerk.lacity.gov/nccandidate.

Candidate photos and statements can be found here.

We will also be posting videos to promote NC Elections on our social media accounts, follow us at @LACityClerk to share with your stakeholders. 

If you would like to know more about the election, information is available on our website at clerk.lacity.org/ncelections.

If you have any questions or need assistance, please call me at (213) 978-0444.

I look forward to working with you during the election season.

Thank you.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
News

(Video) Sports at Vistamar School

December 2, 2024

Read more
December 2, 2024

Competing in the Coastal league, Vistamar offers 22 teams in 17 sports. Teams consistently make CIF-SS playoffs and Girls Varsity...
News, upbeat

17th Annual Muscle Beach Toy Drive Returns This Weekend

December 1, 2024

Read more
December 1, 2024

Donations Will Benefit Kids in Venice, Culver City, Santa Monica, Oakwood, Westchester, and Marina Del ReyThe 17th Annual Muscle Beach...

Photo: Coalition for Safe Coastal Development
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Dell Homeless Housing Revisions to Be Heard by Coastal Commission

December 1, 2024

Read more
December 1, 2024

CCC Will Hear Redesignation and Rezoning in December in Newport Beach By Nick Antonicello Despite overwhelming and consistent local opposition...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famed Venice Restaurant The Rose to Close After 45 Years

December 1, 2024

Read more
December 1, 2024

Beloved Neighborhood Staple to Serve Final Brunch Soon By Dolores Quintana The Rose, a beloved neighborhood restaurant that was first...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Injury Collision Reported at W Sunset & Brooktree Intersection

November 29, 2024

Read more
November 29, 2024

Emergency Responders Were Dispatched to the Scene A traffic collision resulting in injuries occurred Tuesday evening at the intersection of...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

33-Unit Santa Monica Apartment Complex Listed for $23M

November 28, 2024

Read more
November 28, 2024

The Property Offered at Approximately $576 per Square Foot A multifamily apartment complex located at 537 San Vicente Boulevard has...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Police Investigating Collision Near Main & Rose

November 28, 2024

Read more
November 28, 2024

The Driver Involved Fled the Scene, and Details Surrounding the Circumstances of the Incident Remain Unclear Authorities are investigating a...
Hard, News

Fatal Hit-and-Run in Hollywood Leaves Pedestrian Dead, Police Seek Public’s Help

November 27, 2024

Read more
November 27, 2024

A Reward of up to $50K Is Available for Information Leading To the Identification, Apprehension, and Conviction of the Suspect...
News, upbeat

Drescher Planetarium Offering Free Virtual Shows in December

November 27, 2024

Read more
November 27, 2024

The Live Sessions Allow Viewers to Interact With Planetarium Lecturers and Ask Questions The John Drescher Planetarium at Santa Monica...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Lost Angels to Host 12th Annual Feed the Homeless Event at Venice Beach

November 26, 2024

Read more
November 26, 2024

Participants Can Support the Event by Volunteering, Donating Essential Goods Such as Clothing and Toiletries, or Contributing Financially Lost Angels,...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Arrests Tattoo Artist for Sexual Assault, Seeks Additional Victims

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

The Assaults Allegedly Occurred at Wilkerson’s Tattoo Shop and at a Southwest Division Residence Los Angeles police have arrested a...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Two Rescued After Vehicle Plunges into Marina del Rey Harbor: Report

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

Footage Showed Crews Attaching Flotation Devices to the Vehicle and Using a Crane Two people were hospitalized Sunday evening after...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Safety Signs Now Posted Along Oceanfront Walk

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

Signage to Prevent Illegal Riding Along Pedestrian Path By Nick Antonicello After several months of determining what would make the...

Photo: California Department of Public Health
Hard, News

Bird Flu Detected in Sample of California Raw Milk

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

The Recall Follows Increased Testing of Raw Milk Statewide Due to the Spread of Bird Flu in Dairy Herds and...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: VNC Endorses Median Project Revision Review

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

Substantial Changes in Original Proposal Has Venice Neighborhood Council up in Arms By Nick Antonicello The Nov. 19 meeting of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR