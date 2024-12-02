Venice Shorts: VNC Candidate Filings Open for 2025 Election

All Twenty-One Board Seats up for Grabs as Election Is Scheduled for March

By Nick Antonicello

The bi-annual election of the Neighborhood Council of Venice (www.venicenc.org), will take place in March of 2025 and all interested Venetians are urged to consider running for this 21-member, all-volunteer body.

The Neighborhood Council system is the first line of communication between individuals in the community and the Los Angeles municipal government. The current NC invites all stakeholders to get involved in this grass roots democracy.

The board is composed of a President, Vice-President, Treasurer, Secretary, Communications Officer, Land Use & Planning Chair (LUPC), as well as an Outreach Officer. There is also a Community Interest Officer (1), and thirteen Community Officers in which voting stakeholders have just a single selection.

All candidates are directly elected and run at-large.

The Neighborhood Council has numerous Standing Committees and Ad-hoc Committees in which stakeholders are encouraged to join.

The first step is generating candidates that are interested in representing Venice on the Neighborhood Council.

Candidate filing is open through Monday, December 30, 2024 at 11:59 PM.

Please see the below email from the Los Angeles City Clerk’s Office for candidate filing information.

To run as a candidate, persons interested must be a stakeholder in Venice – that is they must live, work, or own real property, or have a community interest in Venice.

For more information on the election, please visit the VNC Elections page here: https://www.venicenc.org/elections

Or you can contact Community Officer Christopher Lee at Christopher.lee@venicenc.org or call 646-808-6385.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood who exclusively covers and reports on the deliberations of this local NC. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice?

Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

